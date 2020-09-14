Bindi Irwin's Sonogram Images of Baby with a Koala and Penguin Leave Internet Feeling Warm

Television actress and daughter of celebrated conservationist Steve Irwin, Bindi Irwin has shared an adorable picture of herself with husband Chandler Powell, in which she is holding a sonogram showing the unborn baby. While giving the update on the baby, the couple is holding a koala and a baby kangaroo in the picture.

In the caption, Bindi said she is looking forward to teaching their kid the importance of protecting the planet, saving wildlife and nature.

Husband Chandler commented, “Our little Wildlife Warrior is going to be so loved” on the post that has drawn about eight lakh likes on Instagram so far. Wishes and congratulations poured in from thousands including several celebrities.

Bindi and Chandler first announced the news of their pregnancy last month, when they posted a picture of themselves holding a tiny shirt matching with their own. They are expecting their first child, which is due next year.

Chandler also shared the image on his Twitter handle, whereas expected, it was loved by thousands. “Being a dad is already the highlight of my life,” he wrote.

Our little human joey with some of our Australia Zoo joeys. Can’t wait for our baby to meet everyone in person. ❤️ Being a dad is already the highlight of my life. pic.twitter.com/t9xkh5jJZh — Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell9) September 12, 2020

Earlier this month, the couple had posted another image on Instagram, holding a dog and “reflecting on when (they) found out that (they) are going to be parents.” She revealed that Chandler was making tea in the kitchen when she ran to tell him about the news of pregnancy after just having taken the test for it.

Bindi and Chandler tied the knot on March 25 this year. They were engaged last July. Besides being a TV personality, Bindi Irwin is a conservationist and a zoo operator as well. She currently stars in the show “Crikey! It’s the Irwins”. At the age of nine, a show wildlife documentary series called “Bindi the Jungle Girl”. Chandler is a professional wakeboarder from Florida. We wish all the best to the happy couple in parenthood.