Bindi Irwin's Sonogram Images of Baby with a Koala and Penguin Leave Internet Feeling Warm

Television actress and daughter of celebrated conservationist Steve Irwin, Bindi Irwin has shared an adorable picture of herself with husband Chandler Powell, in which she is holding a sonogram showing the unborn baby. While giving the update on the baby, the couple is holding a koala and a baby kangaroo in the picture.
In the caption, Bindi said she is looking forward to teaching their kid the importance of protecting the planet, saving wildlife and nature.
View this post on Instagram
The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey. ❤️ Baby Wildlife Warrior is about about the size of a hummingbird now! We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much. Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey.
Husband Chandler commented, “Our little Wildlife Warrior is going to be so loved” on the post that has drawn about eight lakh likes on Instagram so far. Wishes and congratulations poured in from thousands including several celebrities.
Bindi and Chandler first announced the news of their pregnancy last month, when they posted a picture of themselves holding a tiny shirt matching with their own. They are expecting their first child, which is due next year.
View this post on Instagram
Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ❤️
Chandler also shared the image on his Twitter handle, whereas expected, it was loved by thousands. “Being a dad is already the highlight of my life,” he wrote.
Our little human joey with some of our Australia Zoo joeys. Can’t wait for our baby to meet everyone in person. ❤️ Being a dad is already the highlight of my life. pic.twitter.com/t9xkh5jJZh— Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell9) September 12, 2020
Earlier this month, the couple had posted another image on Instagram, holding a dog and “reflecting on when (they) found out that (they) are going to be parents.” She revealed that Chandler was making tea in the kitchen when she ran to tell him about the news of pregnancy after just having taken the test for it.
View this post on Instagram
Reflecting on when we found out that we are going to be parents. ❤️ Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still. I took a test and ran into the kitchen where Chandler was making us tea. He didn’t hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug. This news would change the course of our future in the best way. I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive. We were beaming while our adorable puppy Piggy sat on our feet wondering what was going on. It reminded me of just how perceptive animals are. We sat together with tea talking about the future and how we were going to share such wonderful, life changing news with the people that we love. In that short span of time the gorgeous baby I'm carrying became the most important part of our lives. It is such a blessing knowing that this tiny person has chosen us as parents. Our baby Wildlife Warrior is going to be so very loved by our families and entire Australia Zoo team. I can’t wait to find out what this amazing new soul loves in life, and experience the world all over again through their eyes.
Bindi and Chandler tied the knot on March 25 this year. They were engaged last July. Besides being a TV personality, Bindi Irwin is a conservationist and a zoo operator as well. She currently stars in the show “Crikey! It’s the Irwins”. At the age of nine, a show wildlife documentary series called “Bindi the Jungle Girl”. Chandler is a professional wakeboarder from Florida. We wish all the best to the happy couple in parenthood.