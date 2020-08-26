BindiTwitter is Taking Over Social Media, But Kokilaben is the Winner

From time to time, Twitter surprises us with gems like #BindiTwitter, where hundreds of netizens, irrespective of gender, share photos and selfies donning bindis. And this is every desi's favourite trend, for obvious trends.

Twitter can often be an exhausting place to be in, with people spewing hatred and unsolicited opinions. But then again, it redeems itself with sweet trends like this.

We've had #SareeTwitter before, remember? Back then too, men and women shared exquisite photos of themselves embracing the nine yards.

Read more on #SareeTwitter: Desi Women are Embracing the Whole 9 Yards With Internet's #SareeTwitter Challenge

Likewise! Most of my pics with bindi...yet here is one that is very special to me...#BindiTwitter Expressive mother of braveheart Capt Saurabh Kalia https://t.co/jV11AwHWb6 pic.twitter.com/FTVzHXmNUT — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) August 26, 2020

#BindiTwitter Coz why lose an opportunity to convert Twitter to Insta? Anyway political tweets with trends ain't getting any traction! 2017 2020 pic.twitter.com/EbgFJl7f3R — Sneha (@sneha2986) August 26, 2020

Biggest contribution to #BindiTwitter by our fav kokila Ben pic.twitter.com/bWczL7oXAb — Chanchal (@mona_sensible) August 25, 2020

Many posted their own versions of Bindi too. For example, a Twitter user posted a photo with a tiny bhindi emoji on her forehead (Bhindi and Bindi, get it?). And of course, if we're speaking of Bindis, how can you forget the most viral bindi of the week - that of Kokilaben? Some joked that this is another attempt to convert Twitter into Instagram; but then again, there's nothing wrong with that.