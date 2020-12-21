Binge Drinking Jumped Almost 20% With Every Week of Lockdown

It's been an entire year of lockdown, temporary measures removed, and re-imposition of lockdowns.

Other than productivity, adapting to work-from-home and the "new normal," other habits in people have also changed during the lockdown, including alcoholism.

A new study published in peer-reviewed American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse found that harmful drinking among adults increased the longer they spent at home in lockdown.

The research, based on a survey of nearly 2,000 over-18s in the US, is the first to highlight the relationship nationally between hazardous drinking and life stresses triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated 'lockdowns'. The survey was conducted using a web-based, self-report survey to US adults from mid-March to mid-April 2020.

The findings show the odds of heavy alcohol consumption among binge drinkers -- those who, within two hours, consumed five or more drinks for men and four and above for women -- rose an extra 19% for every week of lockdown. Increased alcohol intake overall for binge drinkers was more than double that of people who did not drink excessively.

The study was conducted by University of Texas Health Science Center School of Public Health, which found that binge drinkers on average drank four drinks per occasion, compared to two drinks among non-binge drinkers.

The study did point out its own limitations - it was self-reported and bias may have played into the reports, and it was conducted on a small-size group and may not apply to a larger section of the population if generalized.

"Increased time spent at home is a life stressor that impacts drinking and the Covid-19 pandemic may have exacerbated this stress," said Sitara Weerakoon, a PhD candidate from the University of Texas.

They also arrived at the conclusion that "Future research should aim to adapt and implement innovative efforts to mitigate binge drinking, and other potential negative health behaviors, while adults are isolated at home."