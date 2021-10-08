Bioburden Requirements For Mars Rovers and Landers Can Be Eased, Study Suggests

Researchers at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine have suggested through a study that the restrictive ‘bioburden’ requirements for Mars Rovers and Landers can be eased and do not have to be so stringent. Bioburden is the presence of microorganisms such as bacteria on an unsterilized surface. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has been prudent regarding these requirements to prevent the transportation of microbial life from Earth to other celestial bodies like Mars and moon. The stringent procedures involving ‘clear room’ assembly have been the protocol since 1982.

According to the new study, the planetary protection protocol can be relaxed as there is a negligible probability that any microorganism will survive the scorching environment on the red planet.

“Because of the increased knowledge gained by science in recent years about Mars, NASA now has an opportunity to take a more nuanced and, in some cases, more permissive approach to reduce bioburden requirements for certain missions,” said Amanda Hendrix, senior scientist, Planetary Science Institute, in a press release.

Joseph Alexander, the co-chair of the committee that wrote the report, said, “Such protection measures should be aimed at reducing risks while preserving the prospect that important scientific goals can be realized.”

Researchers suggest that stringent conditions like the unavailability of liquid water, extreme humidity, exposure to high-level Ultraviolet rays, and erratic temperature cycles are factors that won’t allow the growth, survival, and proliferation of any type of microbes belonging to Earth. However, the Earth-based microbes can still survive in subsurface locations such as cave systems. Therefore, the relaxed restriction should be considered for machines that do not go below 1 meter of Mars’ surface.

The report suggested that for missions with reduced bioburden requirements, NASA needs to adopt an established risk management practice that can provide more benefits in an increasingly complex planetary protection context.

