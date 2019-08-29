Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Sanitary Napkin Costing Re 1 for 'Suvidha' of Women Launched by All-Men Panel

In the event about improving women's menstrual health, there was no women present.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:August 29, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
Sanitary Napkin Costing Re 1 for 'Suvidha' of Women Launched by All-Men Panel
Image Credits: Twitter/Mansukh Mandaviya.
India has over 35,50,00,000 menstruating women, but access to safe and hygienic menstrual health has always been an issue that has rarely been addressed.

82% of these women don't use sanitary napkins and use alternative materials such as an old cloth, rags, hay, ash, sand. That's 29,11,00,000 women in India who don't have access to sanitary napkins.

In an effort to counter this, the government on Monday announced that it would slash the price of sanitary napkins sold from its Jan Aushadhi Kendras to just Re 1 per piece from Rs 2.50 currently.

The sanitary napkins, called 'Suvidha', which are biodegradable, will be available at a subsidized price of Re 1 for each pad. Before the subsidy, they were sold for Rs 10 for a pack of four.

“These napkins under the brand name Suvidha will be available at 5,500 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country,” Mandaviya had told PTI in an interview.

While the initiative is a huge step in the right direction, something about the launch of the scheme seemed off - the event which was about improving women's menstrual health. However, didn't seem to have a single woman present on stage.

A photo posted on Twitter by Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Sadananda Gowda, showed what was really 'missing' from the initiative.

Another image, posted by Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Shipping and Chemicals & Fertilizers, of the launch event made it clear it wasn't just one picture women were missing from. Mansukh captioned the photo: "#WomenEmpowerment isn't about just featuring successful women, it is about focusing on health, hygiene & comfort of women across the country."

The irony of no women on the panel wasn't lost on Twitterati. While they complimented the initiative, they also asked the very glaring, in-your-face question, 'Where are the women?'

For real though, where are the women? Why are men getting to talk about women empowerment without a single woman being present on the stage?

And if you are wondering why was there a need for women to be there for the launch of an object that is for them, well you have your answer.

But we aren't surprised. Remember that panel for 'film industry delegation' who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi? There were no women there either.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

