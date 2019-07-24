Biologist Predicts Larger Heads, Different Skin Colors for Space-born Babies
Solomon reckons that living in space could lead to a number of evolutionary changes in the human race due to the low-gravity environment.
(Photo for representation, image: Reuters)
If humans are finally able to procreate in space, the species will undergo major changes such as increased head size and different skin colors, an evolutionary biologist has predicted. Scott Solomon has expressed apprehensions that future human colonists might not look like their predecessors from Earth.
“Eventually,” Business Insider quoted him as saying, “people living in space could evolve to be different enough from people on Earth that we would consider them to be different species.”
Solomon reckons that living in space could lead to a number of evolutionary changes in the human race due to the low-gravity environment, which decreases bone density and increases the risk of a mother fracturing her pelvis during natural childbirth.
“That could lead to an increased reliance on C-sections for childbirth for people living in space,” he said. The result could be “larger heads in our descendants because they wouldn’t be constrained by the size of the birth canal.”
But head size isn’t the only evolutionary change Solomon predicts for space-born humans. “[We may evolve] new types of skin pigments, like the melanin that protects our skin from ultraviolet sunlight on Earth,” he told Business Insider.
“That could mean that future generations living beyond Earth will evolve to have different skin colors.”
Although scientists have studied a lot of pregnant animals in space, the effect of low gravity on pregnant women is yet to be explored.
