Bird Alert! Sparrowhawk Breaks into House to Perch on Christmas Tree, Cops Called in for Help

In a bizarre incident, a sparrowhawk broke into a house in Scotland and made itself comfortable atop a Christmas tree after which the owner had to call in the police to rescue the bird. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, when the owner Louise Anderson opened the backdoor open to let the dogs out and the bird saw a chance to get into her house.

“It just sat there on the Christmas tree, it was very calm, but I was concerned for its safety so phoned for help,” Anderson was quoted as saying by BBC.

Anderson said that the “spectacular bird” stood there for about 40 minutes before the police came in. It was, however, not something the officers could have handled themselves. So they called the local North East Wildlife and Animal Rescue Centre (NEW ARC) seeking their assistance in the matter.

The New Arc managed to apprehend the intruder bird which was suspected of stealing X-Mas fairies.They informed about the incident via a Facebook post, in which they joked that the bird was “released without charge” following a full body search.

The sparrowhawk was found to be healthy, capable of taking its care in the wild and was subsequently let go.

“This lovely lady (sparrowhawk) allowed herself in to a house in Ellon this afternoon through an open door and had to be rescued from the top of the Christmas tree,” North East Police Division said in a Facebook post. They thanked the New Arc for their assistance in rescuing the bird.

The police division further said that the netizens were free to add some “Christmas puns in the comments” section of the post. The Facebook users were happy to respond.

“Beautiful. But so funny, I can imagine walking into the room and seeing the fairy displaced by this lol,” wrote one user. “Makes a nice change from an angel or star on top of the Christmas tree,” wrote another.

“An alternative tree topper, just trying to get a bird's eye view. Hope she wasn't too hawkward when they were taking her down,” commented a third user.

Yet another Facebook user narrated their own experience similar to this one, saying, “I had one in my garden on Sunday it had taken a pigeon from my upstairs window ledge and took it over to the shelter of my shed and had his dinner. My garden is covered in feathers.”