Bird Box Fiasco: Tattoo Artist Inking Man With Blindfolds Is Netflix's Worst Nightmare
Netflix has repeated put out warnings to its users and netizens to stop attempting the Bird Box challenge.
The Bird Box challenge which went viral after the release of Netflix's Sandra Bullock-starrer Bird Box has now led to another calamity.
Don't get us wrong, the man who was getting the tattoo was physically fine. But it was the resulting tattoo that was the travesty.
Tattoo artist tries the 'Bird Box Challenge' while working on a client and it goes horribly wrong https://t.co/ngNRprWbtN pic.twitter.com/7IG5HN5uiC— Siglov Freudivan (@DerangedRadio) January 15, 2019
Here's the video that has been doing the rounds on social media, generating reactions ranging from amusement to horror.
When will it stop? New level of stupid. Tattoo Artist Tries #BirdBoxChallenge || ViralHog https://t.co/kBSjMM3yOJ via @YouTube— Curufinwë (@ljupchov) January 16, 2019
A tattoo artist did the Bird Box challenge and you can probably guess what happened next.https://t.co/vV9QafSLyR pic.twitter.com/8hiqSafWES— The Poke (@ThePoke) January 16, 2019
Every day we stray further from God’s light. 🙃https://t.co/uQTGzp2cMB— COSMOPOLITAN SA (@CosmopolitanSA) January 16, 2019
However, a quick search of the internet reveals that this was not even the first time someone had tried tattooing blindfolded.
my boss did a Birdbox tattoo on my coworker😂😂 he did the entire rose blindfolded and this is how it turned out i’m dead 😭 pic.twitter.com/qf26w6rF0C— Ashlie🌷 (@AshLeCastre) January 10, 2019
In the Netflix series, Sandra Bullock and her kids have to put on blindfolds and do a series of complicated tasks such as row down a rocky waterfall, cross a forest and fight a shadowy monster that fills you with depressing memories and makes you kill yourself if you set eyes on it.
While the characters in Bird Box had a serious reason to keep their eyes closed, the fact that so many people with the good eyesight would want to perform tasks blindfolded has been a cause for worry for Netflix. The streaming giant has repeated put out warnings to its users and netizens to stop attempting the Bird Box challenge.
Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.— Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019
Recently there have been a string of incidents in which people ended up in dangerous circumstances while performing the Bird Box challenge.
A local law enforcement agency in UK had to issue a warning against the challenge after a man with blindfolds was found straying on to a train track in South Wales. Another teenager in Utah, US, crashed his car into another while driving blindfolded.
Here's hoping that the Brazilian tattoo artist does not end up starting a gorier version of the same.
