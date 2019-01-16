LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Bird Box Fiasco: Tattoo Artist Inking Man With Blindfolds Is Netflix's Worst Nightmare

Netflix has repeated put out warnings to its users and netizens to stop attempting the Bird Box challenge.

News18.com

Updated:January 16, 2019, 5:19 PM IST
Bird Box Fiasco: Tattoo Artist Inking Man With Blindfolds Is Netflix's Worst Nightmare
Netflix has repeated put out warnings to its users and netizens to stop attempting the Bird Box challenge.
Despite Netflix's numerous warnings for fans to stop indulging in the viral Bird Box challenge, a tattoo artist has gone and done the unspeakable. In a video that has surfaced from Brazil, an artist can be seen inking another man's skin while completely blindfolded.

The Bird Box challenge which went viral after the release of Netflix's Sandra Bullock-starrer Bird Box has now led to another calamity.

Don't get us wrong, the man who was getting the tattoo was physically fine. But it was the resulting tattoo that was the travesty.




Here's the video that has been doing the rounds on social media, generating reactions ranging from amusement to horror.










However, a quick search of the internet reveals that this was not even the first time someone had tried tattooing blindfolded.




In the Netflix series, Sandra Bullock and her kids have to put on blindfolds and do a series of complicated tasks such as row down a rocky waterfall, cross a forest and fight a shadowy monster that fills you with depressing memories and makes you kill yourself if you set eyes on it.

While the characters in Bird Box had a serious reason to keep their eyes closed, the fact that so many people with the good eyesight would want to perform tasks blindfolded has been a cause for worry for Netflix. The streaming giant has repeated put out warnings to its users and netizens to stop attempting the Bird Box challenge.




Recently there have been a string of incidents in which people ended up in dangerous circumstances while performing the Bird Box challenge.

A local law enforcement agency in UK had to issue a warning against the challenge after a man with blindfolds was found straying on to a train track in South Wales. Another teenager in Utah, US, crashed his car into another while driving blindfolded.

Here's hoping that the Brazilian tattoo artist does not end up starting a gorier version of the same.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

