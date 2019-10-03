Bird or Man Dressed in Costume? This Photo of a Harpy Eagle Has Divided Twitter

Old photographs of a Harpy Eagle are widely circulated and shared on social media platforms and have gone viral in the past few days. The reason? The eagle looks less like a bird and more like a human being dressed in a costume.

Pictures of the massive Harpy eagle have been shared both on Reddit and Twitter. On Reddit, there are three images of the bird. In one, the bird can be sitting with a man. In the other, it can be seen perched on a tree branch. In the last one, there's a close-up of the bird. The thread mentions that this is a Harpy Eagle, and it is the largest of its kind in the world.

Tell us you don't see it! Tell us that is a bird and not a man! The more you stare at the close-up photo, the more it creeps you out!

Around seven months ago, the same photos had been shared on Facebook and sparked the same debate.

The photo has been shared on Twitter as well:

I thought this was fake... Harpy Eagle incredible bird!! How have I never seen this before!? pic.twitter.com/1JZoBRCazC — Marisa (@Eaco_M) September 30, 2019

And naturally, this photo has freaked Twitter out. This is what they have to say:

Photo shop. Not real — Ravi Arora (@RaviAro25545800) October 2, 2019

$5 says it has wish granting magic and the secret to an ancient prophecy. — 🌊GrossBachelorGuy🌊 (@BaconTheif) September 30, 2019

Looks like one of those prehistoric Terror Birds from the Cenozoic Era! — Cap (@cap44031) October 1, 2019

Nature has its own way to get into Halloween mood. Harpy eagle pic.twitter.com/yoDKviTuM9 — TaniDaReal | Schnolf (@TaniDaReal) October 1, 2019

People often ask me: "Does anything freak you out?" Yes. THIS. This freaks me out. https://t.co/J959tfK2W8 — Lindsey Fitzharris (@DrLindseyFitz) October 2, 2019

Is it just me or this harpy eagle does look like the Night King? pic.twitter.com/VnWR8AFHZy — Alok Badri (@alok_TTID) October 2, 2019

