Bird or Man Dressed in Costume? This Photo of a Harpy Eagle Has Divided Twitter

Old photographs of a Harpy Eagle are going viral because netizens are confused if it's a bird or a man dressed in a costume.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2019, 8:01 AM IST
Bird or Man Dressed in Costume? This Photo of a Harpy Eagle Has Divided Twitter
Old photographs of a Harpy Eagle are going viral because netizens are confused if it's a bird or a man dressed in a costume.

Old photographs of a Harpy Eagle are widely circulated and shared on social media platforms and have gone viral in the past few days. The reason? The eagle looks less like a bird and more like a human being dressed in a costume.

Pictures of the massive Harpy eagle have been shared both on Reddit and Twitter. On Reddit, there are three images of the bird. In one, the bird can be sitting with a man. In the other, it can be seen perched on a tree branch. In the last one, there's a close-up of the bird. The thread mentions that this is a Harpy Eagle, and it is the largest of its kind in the world.

Tell us you don't see it! Tell us that is a bird and not a man! The more you stare at the close-up photo, the more it creeps you out!

🔥 the Harpy Eagle from r/NatureIsFuckingLit

Around seven months ago, the same photos had been shared on Facebook and sparked the same debate.

The photo has been shared on Twitter as well:

And naturally, this photo has freaked Twitter out. This is what they have to say:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
