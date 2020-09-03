Bird? Plane? No, It's a Man: FBI Orders Probe into Guy in Jet Pack Seen Flying Over Los Angeles

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday it had launched a probe after pilots landing at Los Angeles airport over the weekend reported seeing a person in a jet pack flying right next to them.

"The FBI is aware of the reports by pilots on Sunday and is working to determine what may have occurred," spokesperson Laura Eimiller told AFP in a statement.

At least two airline crews approaching the airport Sunday evening reported seeing the jet pack flying in the path of incoming jets.

"Tower, American 1997. We just passed a guy in a jet pack," an American Airlines pilot on his final approach to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) said in a radio transmission aired by a local television network.

The pilot said the jet pack was spotted 300 yards (275 meters) away, on the left side of the plane which was flying at 3,000 feet (915 meters).

A second pilot from a different airline is then heard saying "we just saw the guy passing by us in the jet pack."

"Only in LA," an incredulous air traffic controller chimed in.

A spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration said the agency was looking into the incident.

"Two airline flight crews reported seeing what appeared to be someone in a jet pack as they were on their final approach to LAX around 6:35 p.m. Sunday," FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

"The FAA alerted local law enforcement to the reports and is looking into these reports."

Airline experts told local media the incident was probably a prank that could have ended in tragedy, considering the jet pack could have gotten sucked into one of the jet engines or caused a crash.