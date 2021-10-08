Birds are Able to Avoid Plants That Host Dangerous Insects, Finds Study

Birds that eat insects with noticeable colourisation warning to emphasize their toxicity to the would-be prey learn to identify the plants harbouring the dangerous insects as well. According to new research by the University of Bristol, the birds not only identify the dangerous animals but also the plants that they live on. Researchers conducted an experiment where they exposed bright yellow-black colour caterpillars and non-signalling caterpillar targets to wild avian predation by presenting them on a nontoxic plant, bramble. Now, brambles are usually not known to be the host of the cinnabar. The results showed that both the target caterpillars managed to survive better on ragwort compared to bramble even when predator birds were abundant in number.

Now, the researchers were also intrigued by the findings and wanted to know whether the birds used yellow flowers of ragwort as a signal for avoidance. A second experiment was performed where the spikes if from ragwort’s flower were removed and pinned onto the bramble. Here, only the non-signalling caterpillar managed to survive with the ragwort flowers when compared to the same flower type without the flower.

Meanwhile, the survival of the signalling target was equal across all the plants. Speaking about the findings, the research' lead author Callum McLellan said that cinnabar caterpillars have a very striking appearance and even the ragwort are very easy recognizable because of the distinct yellow flower. Now, the research showed that the birds identified the ragwort flowers as a sign of danger and hence avoided going near the toxic prey. It was easier for the birds to avoid the whole plant than take a call on the individual caterpillar.

