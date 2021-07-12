‘Birds Aren’t Real’ Movement Takes Flight in US: All You Need to Know

The internet is a world in and of itself. Filled with people of different beliefs, the internet can sometimes get a little weird with conspiracies. Flat Earthers is one such example in which people think that the Earth is flat and not round. Another such conspiracy which is getting a lot of attention right now is that the ‘Birds aren’t real’. People who are indulged in this conspiracy believe that birds in the US were killed by the government and then replaced with drones to spy on people. They also believe that these ‘drones’ charge themselves by sitting on power lines and poop on cars to track individuals.

According to India Times, a rally was recently conducted in Springfield, Missouri, led by Peter McIndoe, and another in St. Louis. McIndoe is the architect behind this conspiracy theory’s most recent revival. He initially mentioned it publicly in 2017 at the Memphis Women’s March, and the movement has since grown to over 360,000 followers.

He added in a video posted on the initiative’s Facebook page, defending his conspiracy theory, “What makes me think that? I believe the proof is all around us: birds perch on power lines, we believe they charge on power lines, and we believe bird faeces on automobiles is a liquid tracking device.”

This campaign has gained popularity on the internet as well as through random leaflets distributed in locations around the United States. The campaign originated in Springfield and is anticipated to spread across the country.

Folks on Twitter are having a great time responding to the latest conspiracy theory that the internet has to offer. According to sources, ‘Birds Aren’t Real’ was established for humorous purposes, mocking other conspiracy theorists on the internet who make outrageous claims, such as QAnon. Mcindoe maintains he did not initiate the cause, but he was the first to launch the campaign in January 2017 during a Memphis Women’s March.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here