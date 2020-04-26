Touristy Peacocks Flout Lockdown Regulations to Take Over Garage in UK

A gang of rowdy peacocks took over a garage in Kent, United Kingdom, recently, giving a worker the fright of his life.

Even as England practiced social distancing amid increasing coronavirus deaths and active cases, animals seem to be having the time of their lives. And this group of peacocks clearly enjoyed violating the stay at home rule for a day out.

The incident occurred in a garage in Deal early in the morning when the birds just strolled into the garage and started exploring. The owner of the shop, Neil Ewbank, told LADBible that though he thought the peacocks were entertaining, the apprentice working at the garage at the time got frightened and ran out of the garage screaming upon laying eyes on the surprise visitors.

Turns out that the peacocks have quite the reputation in Deal. Named Gulliver, Blanche, Victor and Prince, the birds allegedly broke out of their home and hiked over two kilometers before making a pitstop at the garage. The four often hang out in and around the neighbourhood when they get the chance.

We have four friendly peacocks who roam around our village. One of them is albino and since lockdown they are wandering further afield with people posting photos on Facebook of their latest visit! Here they are visiting an office at the local car garage! pic.twitter.com/Yrzld2PZXn — Natalie Worrall (@NatsWorrall) April 22, 2020

The lockdown violators seemed to like the look of the place as they ended up spending most of the day there, Ewbank told Kentonline.com. He also explained that the garage was open amid lockdown to provide essential services and that the staff was following social distancing measures, as well as wearing masks and washing hands regularly to keep Covid-19 at bay.

The peacocks are not the only the only animals who seem to be taking advantage of lockdown to explore cities left deserted by humans. From sea lions in Argentina to wild goats in Japan, touristy animals the world over have been taking to the streets across the world. In the UK itself, a group of fallow deer were seen grazing in London earlier in April. A herd of Kashmir goats was also seen touring the sea-side town of Llandudno in Wales.