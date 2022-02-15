In a video shared by Reuters, hundreds of yellow-headed blackbirds are seen falling from the sky in the northern Mexican city of Cuauhtémoc. However, the cause of death is still not clear. According to The Guardian, a few experts said that it is likely that the flock was “flushed” from above by a predatory bird swooping down to make a catch. The viral footage features a flock of migratory birds descending on houses. Most of the birds managed to fly off but the video shows that some of the black and yellow birds are scattered on the streets of the city.

Watch the video:

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENTSecurity footage shows a flock of yellow-headed blackbirds drop dead in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua pic.twitter.com/mR4Zhh979K — Reuters (@Reuters) February 14, 2022

A veterinarian suggested that the death of birds might be due to the high levels of pollution driven by the use of wood-burning heaters and chemicals such as agrochemicals. Another person suggested that the birds were electrocuted while resting on power lines.

A senior lecturer in conservation biology at Manchester Metroplitian University said, “For my part and from one video and no toxicology, I’d still say the most probable cause is the flock murmurating to avoid a predatory raptor and hitting the ground,” he said.

“There always seems to be a kneejerk response to blame environmental pollutants, but collisions with infrastructure are very common. In a tightly packed flock, the birds are following the movements of the bird in front rather than actually interpreting their wider surroundings, so it isn’t unexpected that such events happen occasionally," he added.

