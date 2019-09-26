Bird's Eye: Falcon Mistakes Drone for Prey, the Resulting Photo is Stunning
The drone belongs to Evgeny Komarovsky, a children's doctor who shared the enthralling images of falcon on Facebook.
Image credit: Facebook/Evgeny Komarovsky
Social media is abuzz with the breath-taking images of a falcon on the backdrop of the mesmerising Ukrainian landscape captured by a drone.
The drone belongs to Evgeny Komarovsky, a children's doctor, who took to Facebook to share the enthralling images of falcon looking curiously at the drone as it is flying over the beautiful Dnieper River in Cherkasy Oblast.
Dr Komarovsky described the brown bird, falcon, as "a wonderful predator".
"Here is a wonderful predator interested in my drone. How special that its pose fit in the frame so to have a beautiful view behind. The river below is the Dnieper, Cherkasy region. I've come fishing, but such a bird photoshoot is cooler than any fish!" he wrote while sharing the pictures.
Doctor Komarovsky added that the migratory bird would soon fly to Africa.
The images featured close-ups of the bird and minutely captured its talons, hooked beak and large wing span. Since being shared online, the photographs have collected over 4,900 'likes' and dozens of impressed comments.
One of the users commented: "Breathtaking photo," while other wrote, "Gorgeous pics."
One of the comments read, "The first frame is a photo masterpiece: as a combination of an exciting view and a colourful subject. And looks right at the camera, like in a studio."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Reveals His Favourite Footballer Between Messi and Ronaldo
- Sachin Tendulkar, Mumbai Police Salute Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke Award
- An Amazon Exec Was Promoting Echo Buds on Live TV While Wearing Apple AirPods
- EXCLUSIVE | Fujifilm X-A7 Entry-Level Mirrorless Camera to Launch in India in October
- Gmail is Getting The Dark Theme if You Are on Android 10 and iOS 11 or Newer