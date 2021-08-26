Bird's Eye View? Video Captured by Flying Parrot Leaves Netizens in Two Minds

In the era of movies filled with aerial shots taken from drones and cranes, a video of a ‘bird’s eye view’ may not seem to be something unusual. But what if a video was literally a bird’s eye view, or to be specific, a parrot’s view while it was flying? A recent clip of a parrot flying with a phone while it'scamera is on is going viral on Twitter. Bewildered by the video, netizens poured over all kinds of reactions including amusement and confusion. The video has garnered over 29,000 likes and more than 6,400 retweets.

In the video that was shared by Twitter user Fred Schultz on August 24, a man can be seen running. Next, a bird’s yellow wing appears on the top-left of the phone,indicating that the phone is snatched bythe parrot. The bird then fliesabove the gate of the house andover the road and wires. As the camera was on during the flight, the viewers get to seea ‘bird’s eye view’ of the locality. The parrot finally stops at what appears to be the top edge of a white roof. It againflies back, eventually landing on the top of a car at the end of the video.

Parrot takes the phone on a fantastic trip. 😳🤯😂🦜 pic.twitter.com/Yjt9IGc124— Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) August 24, 2021

As the video started, the man running ahead gives the impression that the bird grabbed the man’s phone on its own. However, many people argued in replies that the phone did not fall midway, which indicates that the phone was purposefully attached to the bird, and the video was not accidental but created intentionally. Reacting to the video, a Twitter user quipped, “Coco gave us a beautiful documentary about the variety of Indonesian roof tiles.”

Coco gave us a beautiful documentary about the variety of Indonesian roof tiles— Niek (@Niekkrieg68) August 24, 2021

Another netizen was sure that the video was actually an animation. She wrote, “Pause and look at the bird wings. They look cutout with harsh edges — there’s no real motion blur. Shadows on the ground and buildings are too sharp.” However, another user pointed out that people attach their GoPro cameras with green macaws to get such footage.

Your mistake. This is in Brazil 🇧🇷 and here we all equip our Green Macaws with a Go Pro camera. pic.twitter.com/8g4lSlUeXq— D E N N Y (@dennydesign) August 25, 2021

Obviously a created video. No way for the parrot to carry a phone around in the orientation that they would be able to capture their flight path directly like that. A camera was mounted to a bird for this shot. I liked it regardless.— I put the Ho in gaming #ToBeFair (@BillyHoWCR) August 25, 2021

The bird got tired tho in the end — it was flying low. I hope this doesn't become a thing.— FirstPrinciplesEvangelist🐝 (@monicalatvenas) August 25, 2021

What do you think of the video?

