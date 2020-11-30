Birds Form a Dark Sphere-like Shape to Prevent Attack from Hawk in a Rare Sight

In a beautiful and rare sight, a maturation of starlings formed a dark sphere to defend themselves from the attack of a sparrow hawk. The stunning moment was captured by 64-year-old photographer David Smith at a nature reserve in Northampton, Northants.

According to a report published in The Daily Mail, the moment was captured on November 26 at 4:15 PM. David clicked the snap during his recent trip to a wildlife reserve above Storton's Pits, Northants.

The birds flocked together apparently to form a structure similar to the Empire's dreaded planet, a reference from the Star wars trilogy. David said he had to wait for nearly an hour to capture the shot.

For the unversed, murmurations are basically a large groups of starlings that flock together across the sky. This sight is usually visible during dawn or sunset. They often create beautiful shapes. A murmuration can have till 10,000 starlings. This can be from a single roost as thousands of starlings gather and set off towards warmer climate areas.

Till now, the exact reason of starlings murmurating is not known. However, the experts are of the belief that it could be for protection or to sign-post a roost.

Meanwhile, another murmuration of starlings took the shape of a giant heart in Bigbury-on-sea, Devon. The mesmerising sight was captured by Annika and Martin Connolly. The duo revealed that they believe that there were thousands of starlings that were forming the murmuration.

Annika told the news portal, “It was wonderful to see, it was mesmerising. We just sat there and wanted to keep watching because it's just such a spectacle to watch”.

A different murmuration of starlings took place across the horizon in Spain. This mesmerising view was clicked by a 53-year-old photographer Daniel Biber. He had clicked the image after observing thousands of birds and surveying locations across Costa Brava in northeastern Spain. He did this during a period of four days. In the photograph he has clicked a formation of a giant bird was seen. This was in place till the gang was targeted by a predator. On being targeted, they rushed out of formation.