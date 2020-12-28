Birds to Turtles: As Humans Retreated Indoors, Here's How Lockdown Proved a Boon For These Animals

Covid-19 lockdown that was strictly imposed when the coronavirus initially wrecked havoc in the world proved somewhat beneficial for the wildlife.

Although some conservation programmes were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some animal species have been able to thrive during the lockdown.

According to experts, animals who are sensitive to disturbance were seen more often during the lockdown because of the lack of human activity.

Lockdown resulted in lesser noise pollution which enabled birds to find each other easily by hearing the sounds produced by others. Birds communicate better with each other at times when there is lesser human activity. Covid-19 lockdown helped them in connecting with each other easily. This helps them in mating and even defending themselves against predators. People reportedly saw more birds in the city during the lockdown.

A report in DW says that the Covid-19 lockdown which restricted humans to their home resulted in also improved mating for some birds. Max Planck Institute found in a research that traffic noises adversely affect the growth of zebras finches. A lockdown which has reduced traffic means that healthier zebra finches will be born.

Deer were also spotted at some places after the Covid-19 lockdown. From a residential colony in Assam to India’s hill temple at Tirupati, deer were seen at several locations in the country. The animal was also seen in Japan’s Nara. They are sensitive to sound and thus can be seen when the human activity has reduced so that they feel safe from predators.

There is also evidence to suggest that whales prefer oceans that have less shipping noise. Covid-19 lockdown meant a reduction or absence of transportation by sea route which is preferred by the mammal. It was found that in 2001, the stress hormone levels of whales reduced after the shipping was halted due to the 9/11 attack. A reduction in the noise in the whale habitat meant that they could communicate even at longer distances. Experts feel that this lockdown would prove beneficial for the humpback whales whose numbers are decreasing since some time now.

In San Francisco, coyotes who are related to wolves were seen on the streets. Hedgehogs were also spotted in the United Kingdom during the lockdown.

In India’s Odisha, as many as five lakh endangered olive ridley sea turtles were seen at the coast in Gahirmatha.