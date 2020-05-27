Birth of the First Koala Since Devastating Australian Bushfire is the Positivity We Needed

The massive Australian bushfires, which had been ravaging through the countryside late last year, had claimed the lives of thousands of koalas which are now classified as vulnerable species. Today, as the world struggles to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the birth of the first koala joey since the bushfires is just the positivity we need to keep going.

After almost thirty percent of the koala population of Australia perished, the Australian Reptile Park welcomed the baby koala recently and they've named the joey 'Ash.'

A report by Buzzfeed suggests that Ash's birth is a ray of hope and signals a successful breeding season at the park. The baby is around five months old and occasionally peeps out of its mother's pouch. The report also says that Ash's mother has been exceptionally cautious and that the kiddo is in good hands. Or, erm, should we say paws?

A few weeks ago, there were also reports of koalas who had been rescued during the bushfire crisis being released into the wild. The fires, which took place between late last year and early this year, has left a deep scare of the natural forests as well as wildlife in the country. But Ash's birth suggests that things might finally be returning to normal.