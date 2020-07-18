Birthday With a Blast: TikTok Video of Woman Cutting into Her 'Cake' is Internet's Favourite Prank

There is no extent to which one can play a prank. In the latest video that has left the internet in splits shows how a birthday cake was actually not a cake.

In the widely shared TikTok video on Twitter, one can see that a woman is celebrating her birthday by the pool.

The clip is of the time when she is about to cut the cake. From the looks of the so-called cake, one can see a proper chocolate topping and some whipped cream on the side. The setup is made to look absolutely real and normal as people in the background can be heard singing ‘Happy Birthday’.

But as the woman puts the knife on the apparent cake it bursts. The cake, in reality, was a red colour balloon filled with water.

The funny eight seconds clip has ‘wait for it’ written on it. The now-viral video has got more than eight million views on Twitter and over 88 thousand people have liked the video too.

Donc là on a un gâteau qui n’est pas un gâteau??😭 Je vais devenir folle pic.twitter.com/xVhjyp7rI6 — Ohnanawhatsmyname❓ (@1ndls5) July 14, 2020

As one would presume, netizens could not stop laughing. Many shared their reactions with funny memes and gifs.

In fact, a person also claimed that he will be pulling off this prank with his sister on her birthday. Sharing a cartoon still, he wrote, “That’s what I'm gonna do to my sister next week thanks for the idea”.

Some other funny and absolutely savage reactions on the post included:

People on the internet were flabbergasted with this videos, many saying they don’t know what to believe anymore.