3-min read

'Masjid Mein Namaz, Mandir Mein Riyaz': Old Video of Ustad Bismillah Khan Talking about 'Secularism' Goes Viral

The clip is part of the documentary film titled ‘Sangemeel Se Mulaqat’ by Goutam Ghose.

Raka Mukherjee

Updated:January 10, 2020, 12:23 PM IST
Image credits: File photo/PTI.

A month after the Citizenship Amendment Act was turned into a law on December 11, protests have still continued in India in full-swing, calling the bill 'anti-secular.'

The new law, says that a specific group of illegal immigrants — those who came from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan on or before December 31, 2014 and belong to Hindu, Sikh Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian religious communities — will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will now be eligible for citizenship. The bill has been criticized on so many grounds for being Islamophobic for leaving Muslims, who form a definite section of the population in India, out of the bill.

In the midst of this, an old video of Ustad Qamruddin "Bismillah" Khan, who was an Indian musician credited with popularizing the shehnai, and credited for it with a Bharat Ratna, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan among many others.

A clip from a documentary on him is now going viral, where he can be heard talking about Benaras, now Varanasi. The clip is part of the documentary film titled ‘Sangemeel Se Mulaqat’ by Goutam Ghose.

He can be heard saying in the clip that though he has been all over the world, no other place but India has he found such secularism. “Ganga mein nahaaye, masjid mein namaaz padhe, aur Balaji mandir mein riyaaz kar liye (We bathed in Ganga, offered namaz in mosque and practiced our recitals in Balaji temple),” on how religious harmony exists.

Posted on Facebook by Bollywoodirect, the clip went viral with over 500 shares.

Soon, it was also on Twitter, where several people lauded the maestro, saying how this was the idea of India they were introduced to, but this was no longer the India that currently exists.

You can watch the full documentary below.

