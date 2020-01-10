'Masjid Mein Namaz, Mandir Mein Riyaz': Old Video of Ustad Bismillah Khan Talking about 'Secularism' Goes Viral

A month after the Citizenship Amendment Act was turned into a law on December 11, protests have still continued in India in full-swing, calling the bill 'anti-secular.'

The new law, says that a specific group of illegal immigrants — those who came from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan on or before December 31, 2014 and belong to Hindu, Sikh Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian religious communities — will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will now be eligible for citizenship. The bill has been criticized on so many grounds for being Islamophobic for leaving Muslims, who form a definite section of the population in India, out of the bill.

In the midst of this, an old video of Ustad Qamruddin "Bismillah" Khan, who was an Indian musician credited with popularizing the shehnai, and credited for it with a Bharat Ratna, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan among many others.

A clip from a documentary on him is now going viral, where he can be heard talking about Benaras, now Varanasi. The clip is part of the documentary film titled ‘Sangemeel Se Mulaqat’ by Goutam Ghose.

He can be heard saying in the clip that though he has been all over the world, no other place but India has he found such secularism. “Ganga mein nahaaye, masjid mein namaaz padhe, aur Balaji mandir mein riyaaz kar liye (We bathed in Ganga, offered namaz in mosque and practiced our recitals in Balaji temple),” on how religious harmony exists.

Posted on Facebook by Bollywoodirect, the clip went viral with over 500 shares.

Soon, it was also on Twitter, where several people lauded the maestro, saying how this was the idea of India they were introduced to, but this was no longer the India that currently exists.

Ganga mein nahaaye, masjid mein namaaz padhe, aur Balaji mandir mein riyaaz kar liye.Icons like Bismillah Khan gifted us the India we grew up in. Not that there were no Hindu-Muslim differences, extremists or appeasement. But we were one people, one nation.Why did we lose it! pic.twitter.com/YBlNfdTbKi — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) January 8, 2020

This will make you shed tears.What a towering, beautiful soul. He was an "Indian", to the hilt. https://t.co/P2gcgK6g3Z — adithya vasudevan (adivasudevan@mastadon.social) (@adivasudevan) January 10, 2020

My late father who grew up near Benares used to say that Bismillah Khan would often dole out pedhas to pilgrims and kids on the river bank :) — Poornima Kirloskar-Saini (@Biryaniquest) January 8, 2020

This is the country where some of the best singers of Radha-Krishna leela were Muslims, and two of the best qawwals were Hindu. Our plurality has withstood harsher times. https://t.co/zU0sMyxhaq — Tejas Bhatt (@Tejas_Bhatt) January 9, 2020

I loved what he does and has said,ganga main nahayee, masjid main namaz aur Mandir main riaz. Wah, this should be how the world needs to be, mutual respect and love for every ethnicity and faith, please, Indians do rise again to this level. — salman qadeer (@salmanqadeer19) January 9, 2020

Ustad Bismilla Khan was one of a kindThey don't make like them anymoreTruly Indian. Hope people learn from him to respect India & Indian Civilization & not resort to violence.APJ Kalam was one such great. We hold all in high esteem who love India. Religion is not the basis — Anand 🇮🇳 (@anandmer4u) January 9, 2020

What heartens me is that the youngsters who have just entered voting age get this, it is beautiful how they embrace unity! More power to the younger generation, I wish my generation had been more politically active in youth, this situation would not have arisen. — Bhavana Sheth (@drbhavana7) January 9, 2020

This footage conveys such a sense of loss..of what could have been. ❤️ https://t.co/MsQls9CuXZ — Satyadeep Misra (@satyadeepmisra) January 9, 2020

Isko Fakiri bolte hai....jisko mandir, masjid aur kapdo se farak nie padta.@ofnosurnamefame https://t.co/Po3agnqhni — Superconcious2000 (@Superconcious23) January 9, 2020

You can watch the full documentary below.

