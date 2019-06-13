Viral Video Shows Bitcoin ATM Machine Spitting Cash All Over Train Station

Commuters at a busy London Underground station were left stunned after a Bitcoin cashpoint machine started spurting money due to a glitch caused by a huge withdrawal request.

A Reddit video showed the ATM in central London’s Bond Street tube station firing out £20 notes and a man collecting the cash kicking the money towards a duffel bag that was already filled with notes, according to The Sun report.

A security guard is also seen shielding the machine to discourage the commuters hanging around with an eye on the wads of cash.

Many thought the machine had been hit by a "jackpotting" bug but the Polish company which owns the machine said one of its customers was actually just withdrawing a “bumper amount when notes started spilling everywhere,” the report said.

Adam Gramowski, owner and CEO of Bitcoin Technologis, said it looks like the machine was struggling to handle the UK's "small denomination" notes.

He said: “As you can see there is a bag in the front of ATM. However our ATMs support large transactions and it is fair to say that a larger, redesigned presenter would be a good solution.

"Our customer was not particularly careful, although the ATM should be redesigned to cope better with small denominations used in the UK.”