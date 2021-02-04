Thousands of people across the world fall to online scams every day. Pop-up ad scams, e-mail scams, lottery scams, credit card scams, payment app scams, fake virus attack alerts-- prefix anything with the word "scam" and it probably exists on the web.

Some scamsters, however, rely on age-old methods of baiting people online: comment-bombing on random Internet posts, enticing the vulnerable to click on dubious url links or mapping out scammy steps for them to follow in a bid to extract hard-earned money from them.

A YouTuber, Ben Taylor, who runs the channel "Pleasant Green" recently came across one such scammer on Facebook and the entire exchange between them somehow had a wholesome ending.

Quick glance at Taylor's YouTube bio and you'll get a gist of what's really about to come.

"I seem to run into scammers a lot. Most people ignore them. I like to get to know them. Follow me on my journey to expose internet scams and make good men out of the people behind them."

In the video, Taylor reveals how his new video came about.

"I'm on Facebook and I'm seeing what's going on with the world. Then I make the mistake of looking at the comments section of a particular news story," the YouTuber says before adding, "... And in between everyone's incredibly informed opinions, I read a comment that says..."

Pleasant Green / YouTube

Taylor obliges to the seemingly obvious catfish account of a "model" who types down an Instagram handle of a person who is randomly giving out money on the Cash App (mobile payment service) to the needy. "She's god sent," the catfish account claims before adding that she received $2000 just by Dming her on Instagram.

Taylor then DMs the "god sent" person on Instagram (another catfish account!) and asks "her" if she could help him with some money since he has been cash-strapped in the pandemic.

The scammer asks Taylor a bunch of questions to make it seem like a legitimate transaction. The scammer then sends a photoshopped image of a "successful transaction" of $2000 to Taylor's account. Of course, there was no money transfer done (scam, duh!).

Now comes the real scam bit. The scammer asks Taylor to pay $200 to process the $2000 transaction or have "her" access his Bitcoin-enabled Cash App.

After a long back and forth between the two, Taylor reverse-baits the scammer into clicking on a link which reveals "her" IP address and actual location in Nigeria.

As you might have already guessed it, it's not a "her" but a guy at the other side of the computer.

The scammer finally breaks and claims that he is a kid struggling to pay school tuition fees in Nigeria.

Pleasant Green / YouTube

"A large percentage of Nigeria youths especially scam. You see people buy cars, homes, raise family with scam money. You are motivated. There is no good work here. There are many ways to make it big with scams," the scamming kid says while revealing the "common" bitcoin scam.

Taylor, the YouTuber, gifts him $200 as a reward for spending his time on giving insights into a scam he wasn't aware of.