Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
BITS Goa 'Waves'19' En Voyage Fest is Back With Spectacular Line-up Like Never Before

Waves ‘19 stays true to its theme as we set on an adventure that is sure to bring you truly novel experiences.

Updated:October 31, 2019, 12:43 PM IST
BITS Goa 'Waves'19' En Voyage Fest is Back With Spectacular Line-up Like Never Before
Waves En Voyage / Goa.

En Voyage! is set sail to BITS Goa this November from 1st to 3rd, and catch the Waves to embark on the journey of a lifetime.

Waves ‘19 stays true to its theme as we set on an adventure that is sure to bring you truly novel experiences.

Get ready to live nights like never before with our spectacular line-up this year!

An exciting new addition to the fest is the Under 25 Summit on November 1st which is set to feature some very inspiring speakers as part of the panel discussions.

This will be followed by a Comedy Night with two of the best stand up comedians in the country.

Next, immerse yourself in rock, with the SeaRock finals followed by our Indie Night as the closing act of the Summit with the nation-wide sensation, The Local Train, at the helm.

Bask in heavenly lyricism as you sway to the rhythm of the band that has caught the fancy of the whole of India, producing edgy yet meaningful music. Let your worries float away as you join them on an unforgettable voyage through their tales and tunes.

Following that, gear up for the time of your life to witness Amit Trivedi and his crew live. Enjoy perhaps the truest form of expression of the romantic in all of us as you let the soul of Bollywood permeate through you this November 2nd.

But the fun doesn't end here!

This year, for the EDM Night we have none other than the world-renowned Dutch DJ, Tony Junior. Prepare to let loose and headbang your night away as you lose your mind in a cacophony of the greatest dance music you’ve heard.

That is not all though. This year, Waves ‘19 also has a few brand new events under its belt, guaranteed to bewitch you.

First up, we have our first ever rap battle competition, Rapsody. The perfect opportunity to let out the Gully Boy in you. A showcase of great talent and majestic bars, sure to impress anyone fascinated with hip hop. This is the latest addition to our hip hop street events like the dance events Sixxle and Footloose.

Next up we have NEWS-ance, a one of its kind events to let you slide into the shoes of a journalist for a day as you navigate an interview with a popular celebrity during a Press Conference, as you compete with others to showcase your journalistic skills.

Lastly, we have the Goa Chapter of Human Library, an initiative unlike any other.

Pick and converse with Human Books, and engage with them as they lay bare their tales of struggle, for a unique opportunity to grow alongside them.

