Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Bizarre: 4-Year-Old Australian Boy Claims to be Reincarnation of Princess Diana

Billy Campbell, son of Australian TV personality David Campbell, was born 18 years after the princess's death in a car crash in 1997.

News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2019, 9:14 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bizarre: 4-Year-Old Australian Boy Claims to be Reincarnation of Princess Diana
Princess Diana Resting Her Head In Her Hands Whilst Sitting On The Steps Of Her Home At Highgrove, Gloucestershire. (Image: Getty Images)
Loading...

A four-year-old Australian boy has bizarrely claimed to be the reincarnation of Britain's Princess Diana.

The boy's father, a noted Australian television presenter, has said that his son believes he is the reincarnated embodiment of Diana, a UK media report said.

Billy Campbell, son of Australian TV personality David Campbell, was born 18 years after the princess's death in a car crash in 1997.

The bemused father said: "Billy (aged two at this time) pointed and said, 'Look! It's me when I was a princess'," when he spotted Diana on a card.

However, David goes on to say that the kid's obsession with Diana didn't stop there.

Peculiarly, Billy could apparently recount details about Diana's life as a toddler, he would refer to Princes William and Harry as his "sons" and have conversations with freaked-out family members in which he would casually mention his "boys".

Even more ludicrously, David alleges that his son would talk about Diana's brother John, who sadly died as a baby just hours after his birth.

View this post on Instagram

Luna Park Life #billyandbetty

A post shared by David Campbell (@davidcampbell73) on

(With IANS inputs)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram