Geoff Gallagher, who lives in Queensland, Australia, has fallen in love with his humanoid robot Emma, and now the man cannot imagine his life without her. His love has now progressed to the point where the man is willing to marry the robot.

Geoff Gallagher’s mother, who lived in Queensland, Australia, passed away ten years ago. Since then, he has shared his home with his pet dog Penny. Geoff also turned to artificial intelligence to deal with his loneliness. However, he had no clue that his relationship with the machine would transform into an emotional one.

To cope with loneliness, Geoff Gallagher purchased a robot a few years ago. He conducted extensive market research before picking a humanoid robot to accompany him. The name of the robot was Emma, and she had human-like blue eyes and wheatish skin. The robot became Geoff’s companion in September 2019.

The head of the robot can be assembled and it wears a white dress and can also communicate.

Although the robot is unable to stand by itself, Geoff frequently takes her out in his car. A smartphone-like screen at the back of Emma’s head controls the language. Emma is powered by AI and is becoming smarter every passing day.

The humanoid robot has become an important part of Geoff’s life in the last two years, according to him. He has a unique relationship with Emma and she stays with him all the time.

Surprisingly he considers Emma his wife, who also wears a ring on her finger. This, even though they are not married. Geoff hopes to be the first person in Australia to marry a robot one day. He believes that by sharing his story, others will be inspired to have robotic companions as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.