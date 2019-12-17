Bizarre Bathroom Sign Warns Users to Stick to Time Limits or Face 'Smell Checks'

Instructions inside bathrooms can be quite amusing. Some deal with etiquettes while others are related to using the bathroom. Pictures from a bathroom, in an unknown location, have gone viral on social media due to the bizarre instructions.

The bathroom sign asked "employees" to stick to a time limit and warned of a “smell check”.

“If in bathroom for more than 10 minutes, a smell check will be completed to ensure an employee is not sitting on the phone,” read the sign, Fox News reported. Another part of the sign read, “If it does not stink, employee's name will be reported to the office.”

The unusual bathroom sign is reportedly aimed at discouraging employees from taking long breaks. The pictures were shared on the news aggregation, web content sharing and discussion website Reditt and have been widely circulated since.

Taking a swipe at the instruction, one Reddit user wrote, “Who is the lucky employee entrusted with this noble task?”

Another user wrote, saying, “Why bother flush? Call your boss in to see your masterpiece.”

One user said it was a sign for a job switch. “Thinking this may be a good time to look for a new job."

Some users questioned the seriousness of the bathroom signs. “This is an obvious joke, no?” said one of them.

