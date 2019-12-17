Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Bizarre Bathroom Sign Warns Users to Stick to Time Limits or Face 'Smell Checks'

The unusual bathroom sign is reportedly aimed at discouraging employees from taking long breaks.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 17, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bizarre Bathroom Sign Warns Users to Stick to Time Limits or Face 'Smell Checks'
Image credit: Reddit

Instructions inside bathrooms can be quite amusing. Some deal with etiquettes while others are related to using the bathroom. Pictures from a bathroom, in an unknown location, have gone viral on social media due to the bizarre instructions.

The bathroom sign asked "employees" to stick to a time limit and warned of a “smell check”.

“If in bathroom for more than 10 minutes, a smell check will be completed to ensure an employee is not sitting on the phone,” read the sign, Fox News reported. Another part of the sign read, “If it does not stink, employee's name will be reported to the office.”

The unusual bathroom sign is reportedly aimed at discouraging employees from taking long breaks. The pictures were shared on the news aggregation, web content sharing and discussion website Reditt and have been widely circulated since.

You gotta be shittin' me

Taking a swipe at the instruction, one Reddit user wrote, “Who is the lucky employee entrusted with this noble task?”

Another user wrote, saying, “Why bother flush? Call your boss in to see your masterpiece.”

One user said it was a sign for a job switch. “Thinking this may be a good time to look for a new job."

Some users questioned the seriousness of the bathroom signs. “This is an obvious joke, no?” said one of them.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram