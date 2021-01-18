Bizarre Beverage: Video of Butter Tea Goes Viral, Leaves Some Shocked, Some Amused

You may have consumed tea where ginger, basil, cardamom, cloves and even cinnamon was added to it. But a new combination of tea which has been unheard of by most has left chai lovers shocked on social media.

In the video which was initially shared by Foodie Agra and later on Twitter as well, we can see butter being added to a vessel of tea. The man adds an entire pack of 250 grams of butter to boiling tea. Next part of the clip shows that this ‘butter tea’ is being strained and poured into a jug.

After looking at the video of this new kind of tea, many netizens are shocked while some are amused. Foodie Agra informed its viewers that the video has been recorded at Agra’s Rambabu Paranthe Belanganj.

In the comments section of the video shared by Foodie Agra on Instagram, most commenters were shocked and unhappy with this experiment. While one person said that he never knew that something like butter tea exists, another one jokingly said that the tea vendor should have added some cheese and mayonnaise to the tea as well.

A person named Ayushi Katiyar commented, “Hadd hoti hai mtlb [There is a limit].

The video was also shared on Twitter and the author assumed that the video is from Delhi. While most of them found the addition of butter in tea bizarre, others joked about Delhites adding butter to almost everything.

Is that chai? Please say noLike no none nope — 🙈 (@cafeduhh) January 16, 2021

even after this they will ask for extra butter — jisu (@ninjitsujisu) January 16, 2021

A user justified the addition of butter to tea saying that people living in Delhi need fat to keep warm.

It gets cold here. We need fat. — Shivangi 🏳️‍🌈 (@shivangayy) January 16, 2021

However, once the video was shared on Twitter, many people re-tweeted it to inform netizens that this butter tea is actually a part of the Tibetan culture and is a common drink for Tibetans living in Delhi.

Are you? This is Tibetan butter tea. And a lot of Tibetans live in Delhi. https://t.co/X4srMernry — Nishtha (@krantinari) January 16, 2021

It's a Tibetan traditional drink, do your research first — rushie 🌻 (@rushsush) January 16, 2021

A person also commented that it would surprise others to know how people of the mountain consume tea.

You might be surprised as to how mountain people have their tea. — Insha is resting (@reveristsadboii) January 16, 2021

Butter tea, also known as po cha tea is a popular drink for the people living in the Himalayan region including India, Bhutan and Nepal.

It is prepared by adding salt and butter to the tea. Traditionally a kind of tea leaves called pu-erh tea are used in the preparation of butter tea. While many people may find the tea bizarre, the health benefits of drinking this tea are considerably high for people living in higher altitudes who need this to maintain caloric energy. Those who are dealing with muscle weakness and weight problems can also consume butter tea.