1-min read

Chef Cooks Up Own Death to Avoid Repaying Girlfriend, She Finds Him Alive Two Years Later

The Australian chef owed his ex girlfriend $700 when he 'died', two years ago.

News18.com

Updated:October 31, 2019, 9:21 AM IST
Chef Cooks Up Own Death to Avoid Repaying Girlfriend, She Finds Him Alive Two Years Later
Image credit: Reuters (Representational)

An Australian woman by the name of Rachel recently received the shock of her life when she found her "dead" ex boyfriend alive and kicking at the same restaurant where they once fell in love.

While reincarnations and resurrections are common in Biblical tales, zombie cult films and Hindi serials on Indian television, not many can claim to have experienced or seen such things happen in real life. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Rachel.

It began when Rachel was all but 18-years-old and had just started dating a cute chef from a local pub. However, the romance turned sour when the boyfriend lost his job after breaking and arm and asked Rachel to lend him $1000. Unable to cope with the stress, the couple broke up after three months. But the debt remained unpaid.

After repaying $300 to Racehl, the boyfriend stopped taking her calls or responding to texts. Upon investigation, Rachel found that the boy had allegedly been killed by a motorcycle gang over a dispute about money.

Imagine Rachel's shock two years later to see the same dead boyfriend walk around in a chef's costume at a different restaurant in a different town. Rachel and her friend who were dining at the restaurant demanded to see the chef but were blocked by the restaurant's manager.

Not one to give up, Rachel repeatedly returned to the restaurant and started making inquiries about the resurrected ex. In a few days, Rachel received a text from her ex's mother,accusing her of creating a scene at the restaurant that caused the boy to lose his job.

Rachel, however, remains in the dark about why her ex so literally ghosted her.

