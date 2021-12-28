Bizarre Divorce Law Has Barred this Australian Man from Leaving Israel for Almost 8,000 Years

Owing to a divorce case filed by his wife in the Israeli court, an Australian man has been barred from leaving the country until December 31, 9999 in accordance with an absurd law. The Israeli court had issued a “stay-of-exit” order against Noam Huppert (44) in 2013 after his wife went to the court against him for a divorce. As per the court order, Noam is required to pay the child support until both his children turn 18. The order also stated that Noam is under a “future debt” and needs to pay 5000 Israeli shekels per month.

According to a report by news.com.au, Noam who moved to Israel in 2012 and works as an analytical chemist for a pharmaceutical company has been stuck in the country since the 2013 court order which barred him from leaving for any reason. Reportedly, his total debt for 2013 was roughly $3.34 million or Rs 18.19 crore.

As per reports, Noam claimed that he is not the only one but thousands of foreign men like him fall victim to the draconian law. After his former wife returned to Israel with their children, Noam also moved to be closer to his children. However, once the case was brought in the court, Noam could not leave.

Noam further spoke that Australian citizens have been “persecuted by the Israeli justice system” just because they married Israeli women.

According to an independent British journalist Mariane Azizi, who also appeared in the 2019 documentary film No Exit Order, a lot of men were suffering from the law as the subject was considered taboo.

The director of the documentary Sorin Luca further described that the order can land a man in jail for up to 21 days and also requires paying even 100 percent of his income. Demanding child support, the woman can even put a travel ban on the husband restraining him from leaving the country, he added.

