Bizarre: 'Human Satan' Cuts off Ears to Celebrate End of Mask Mandate

As the number of COVID-19 cases dropped and most people have been inoculated against the virus, many countries have decided to lift the mask mandate. After having to wear masks for more than two years, people celebrated the end of restrictions by travelling and going to clubs. However, a Brazilian man took the celebrations to a bizarre level.

The man named Michel Faro, who is popularly known as ‘human satan’, got his ears amputated after masks were no longer required. Michel even shared several posts on his Instagram page where he flaunted his new look.

Not just this, after getting the surgery done, Michel posted a picture of his severed ears beside a face mask. “If I don’t have to use one anymore, can I dispense with the other one?” he wrote alongside the post.

Hailing from the Brazilian city of Praia Grande, the man had become popular for his bizarre body modifications. Besides human satan, Michel has also earned other nicknames such as Diablo, which translates to devil.

To achieve the ‘devil look’, Michel reportedly underwent more than 60 procedures and got roughly 85 percent of his body covered in ink. With an insatiable desire to modify his looks, Michel kept making changes to his appearance.

From a number of tattoos, piercings, and customised teeth, Michel has done it all. But before taking the absurd step to remove his ears, Michel had already done some mind boggling modifications. These include getting horns implanted on his forehead, removing his ring finger and parts of ears and nose. Moreover, he also got his tummy tucked through liposuction and got rid of his belly button in the process.

Now, he has taken the insane step to remove his ears and seems to be pretty proud of his decision. Michel had previously said that he was eagerly waiting for the mask mandate to be lifted so that he could get the procedure done.

