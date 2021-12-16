Bizarre: Instagram Influencer Tries ‘Apple Pakodas’; Internet Can't Take it Anymore

One of the most popular snacks in the country is pakoda. Some call it bhajiya, others call it fries, but it tastes absolutely delicious. Although there is no dearth of innovation in the field of pakodas, a food vlogger has taken it to a whole new level by covering apples with crumbs and frying them in hot oil.

This apple pakoda joins the list of strange food items devised by people from time to time. After the likes of Fanta Maggi, Kulhad Momos and Oreo Pakoda, apple pakoda is here to torture your eyes and other senses. When you fry apples in oil, it creates a concoction not many would want to think about or imagine. Here is how this “delicacy" is being made and served to people:

The video is created by a person who goes by the username @whathowtry on Instagram. This recipe, which is making headlines on social media, is as bizarre as it can get. In the video, the vlogger is seen cutting an apple in half, rolling it in the pakoda batter, and then deep-frying it.

As soon as the apple goes into the thick batter, it gets completely coated. They are, then, put directly into the oil for frying. After deep frying for a while, he takes it out and munches on it, calling it ‘tasty’ and giving a thumbs-up to the audience.

Before this, a video of him trying milkshakes made from toothpaste had gone viral.

