Bizarre List of Wedding Rules Asks Guests to Arrive With at Least Gift Worth Rs 5,000

A wedding day is supposed to be one of the most important days in a person’s life and people leave no stone unturned to make it perfect. Couples splurge on function, food and venue while planning every minute detail of the big day. However, this couple just went too far away in planning everything and issued a list of dos and don’ts for the guests.

A list of wedding rules shared by the wedding planner on behalf of the bride and groom has now gone viral on social media. The screenshot of the mail featuring the list of rules sent out to all the confirmed guests was posted on Reddit.The mail draft sent out to the guests starts with a greeting from the wedding planner who asks for confirmation of attendance for the final headcount. Further, he goes on to list 10 different rules that need to be followed at the wedding.

The first rule requires guests to be present at the venue at least 15-30 minutes before the function begins. While this may sound like a not-so-bad instruction to you, the list that follows is bizarre, to say the least. The rules have clear instructions on what the guests can or cannot wear at the function and the wedding planner asks guests to not wear white, cream or ivory colour for the day.

Wearing full make-up or sporting a hairstyle other than the regular bob or ponytail was also banned by the wedding planner. The list included a strict social media SOP that barred guests to check in on Facebook until instructed. Guests were also required to post pictures only with a special hashtag. The attendees were also barred from recording the ceremony or speaking to the bride at all.

Sounds bizarre already? Wait till you hear about the final rule that required guests to arrive with a gift worth $75 or more, to enter the function.

The bizarre list of wedding rules evoked a lot of reactions from Reddit users who said that they would rather boycott the wedding than follow the stupid rules. People flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions taking digs at the list of rules. The post so far has received over 3 thousand comments and 33 thousand upvotes on Reddit.

