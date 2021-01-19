Bizarre 'Monkey Tail Beard' Challenge Has Men Showing off Their Facial Hair in Viral Trend

It’s not even a month down the new year and we already have our 2021’s bizarre fashion trend- monkey tail beard. Coming out of a lockdown, we all have tried or taken up new hairstyles and the latest men’s grooming fashion, the monkey tail beard trend, is already a hit on the internet.

On Instagram, men are taking up this new challenge and flaunting their new look inspiring others to do the same.

The look is inspired by the curled tail of monkeys, and this is how it looks. Picture this, the beard and the moustache are groomed in such a way that it runs down one sideburn, down the jawline, runs along the chin, tracing along the side of the mouth ending at the top lip. The trend was earlier known as cat tail beard using it to highlight the beard with their moustache.

The trend dates back to September 2019 when MLB star baseball player Mike Fiers, the pitcher of the Oakland Athletics, pulled off the bizarre look only to get laughed at by his team.

The look’s popularity has skyrocketed now and netizens are adding their twist to it. Causing an explosion on social media, men are adding touch-ups to the looks and taking it to new wild heights by introducing stripes or more curls to it.

Vogue contributor Binzento shared the pictures of men rocking this look with a caption reading that he didn’t know the so-called ‘monkey tail beard; is a thing. The first picture in the post is of Mike Fiers.

The look has caused a storm online with men embracing the look with open arms and confidence.

The look appears to have taken off this year becoming a trend on men’s grooming session.

I need all of my non-baseball fan followers to look at mike fiers' monkey tail beard. thank you. pic.twitter.com/0o3lcH7bjz — Hobotron (@Hobotron2000) September 15, 2019

Look at some of the users giving the look more flavours.

One of the users shared the picture of his version of the look and called it Mafia Monkey Tail. He had dyed his beard in red and blue.

Check out more Monkey Tail beard challenges here:

One of the users who took up the challenge wrote, ‘if we can’t laugh at ourselves, are we even alive?’

Another one who donned the look wrote, ‘It’s all rage and nope, it’s not staying for long.’

Not everyone seems to like the trend online. One of the Twitter users shared the pictures of it and wrote that ‘he’ll just stick with his goatee, thank you.’

OMG. Apparently,this is the in thing for men in 2021.No. Just......no.I'll just stick with my goatee,thank you.#MonkeyTailBeard pic.twitter.com/jTKCgfGolW — Richard Deighton ️‍ (@rich_radiodj) January 16, 2021

Just say NO to the #MonkeyTailBeard — SlainteSteve (@slaintesteve) January 15, 2021

How did you like the trend?