2-MIN READ

Bizarre Much? Young Girl Collects and Numbers Every Mosquito She Has Killed, Netizens Baffled

Collection of every killed mosquito. (Credit: Twitter/ @zynapsed)

Collection of every killed mosquito. (Credit: Twitter/ @zynapsed)

In the first picture, only one dead mosquito can be seen, while the second image shows a collection of dead mosquitoes with numbers written above them.

You must have heard that some people have a hobby of collecting stamps or old coins. But, a young artist has a strange hobby of collecting mosquitoes she has ever killed and numbering them.

The 12-year-old artist has also shared two pictures on Twitter showing how it started and how it is going.

In the first picture, only one dead mosquito can be seen, while the second image shows a collection of dead mosquitoes with numbers written above them.

The post on the micro-blogging website has received more than 16K retweets and over 115K likes. It has also garnered more than 9K quote tweets. Responding to the tweet, one user asked if it was a practical record of 11th standard.

Another person said that he thought he wanted to start his own collection.

“Gotta take screenshot of this and show it to the mosquitoes in my room... may be they wil get scared,” said a user, cracking a joke.

One netizen said that the hobby of collecting dead mosquitoes is not normal. Replying to him, another user wrote that it is normal for biologists.

Here are some funny reactions:

This young artist is not the only one with a bizarre hobby or taste. In August, a story had surfaced which informed about the strange tattoo addiction of a man in Germany. Known as Mr Skull Face on social media, the man has spent more than £6k on body modifications.

He has his face covered with tattoos and has had forehead and back-of-the-hand implants. He even got his ear removed. The report revealed that he was planning to have the tip of his nose removed and wanted to get his eyeballs tattooed.

This man does not care about what people think of him. He accepts that he has had to go through a lot because of his addiction. "My appearance has had a huge impact on my chances of getting a job because a lot of companies are still very conservative and prefer to go with the flow,” he said.


