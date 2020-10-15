Bizarre Much? Young Girl Collects and Numbers Every Mosquito She Has Killed, Netizens Baffled

You must have heard that some people have a hobby of collecting stamps or old coins. But, a young artist has a strange hobby of collecting mosquitoes she has ever killed and numbering them.

The 12-year-old artist has also shared two pictures on Twitter showing how it started and how it is going.

In the first picture, only one dead mosquito can be seen, while the second image shows a collection of dead mosquitoes with numbers written above them.

how it started how it's going pic.twitter.com/5vVAGgxWm9 — shreya (@zynapsed) October 8, 2020

The post on the micro-blogging website has received more than 16K retweets and over 115K likes. It has also garnered more than 9K quote tweets. Responding to the tweet, one user asked if it was a practical record of 11th standard.

Is that 11th std chemistry practicals record...... — Snowflake ❄️ ⟭⟬ ❤ (@bluemoon614) October 10, 2020

Another person said that he thought he wanted to start his own collection.

I think I want to start my own collection pic.twitter.com/jO66Gqnqe6 — ⧖⁸ | Semi-ia ☁️ (@squishy_ateez) October 10, 2020

“Gotta take screenshot of this and show it to the mosquitoes in my room... may be they wil get scared,” said a user, cracking a joke.

Gotta take screenshot of this and show it to the mosquitoes in my room... may be they wil get scared — Desi Quarantino (@rohitky77) October 8, 2020

One netizen said that the hobby of collecting dead mosquitoes is not normal. Replying to him, another user wrote that it is normal for biologists.

with all due respect, this ain't normal — SEA MAN (@SeaaaaMannnn) October 8, 2020

lol its normal for biologists — ʙᴇ AntiKK (@AntiKKT1) October 10, 2020

Here are some funny reactions:

Time to leave this planet........ pic.twitter.com/BK1p0pi3RQ — Anurag Bhatta (@bhatta_anurag31) October 9, 2020

You be like pic.twitter.com/0CTEtSfd0D — Deepak Mahato (@Kalkatiyahu) October 9, 2020

Kya kijiyega itni dead bodies ka — Titli (@Mn_maniya) October 9, 2020

This young artist is not the only one with a bizarre hobby or taste. In August, a story had surfaced which informed about the strange tattoo addiction of a man in Germany. Known as Mr Skull Face on social media, the man has spent more than £6k on body modifications.

He has his face covered with tattoos and has had forehead and back-of-the-hand implants. He even got his ear removed. The report revealed that he was planning to have the tip of his nose removed and wanted to get his eyeballs tattooed.

This man does not care about what people think of him. He accepts that he has had to go through a lot because of his addiction. "My appearance has had a huge impact on my chances of getting a job because a lot of companies are still very conservative and prefer to go with the flow,” he said.