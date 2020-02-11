Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Bizarre or Innovative? Inspired by Vir Das, Woman Cooks up a Storm With Chyawanprash Smoothie

A user on the micro-blogging site Twitter recently shared a picture of the 'controversial' smoothie dedicating it to Indian comedian Vir Das.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 11, 2020, 11:28 AM IST
Bizarre or Innovative? Inspired by Vir Das, Woman Cooks up a Storm With Chyawanprash Smoothie
Image credits: @tarikasingh / YouTube screengrab.

The latest fad to possibly creep out Twitteratti is a Chyawanprash smoothie.

A user on the micro-blogging site shared a picture of the smoothie dedicating it to Indian comedian Vir Das.

In a tweet, she shared the photo of the smoothie in a transparent jar with a red and white checkered lid and a straw.

The photo, which certainly was not very well received by Twitteratis, was captioned as, “Dedicated to @thevirdas the Chyawanprash smoothie. It won’t make you go.”

In another tweet, the user shared the recipe of the drink. “200 ml milk of choice, half an apple, 1 tbs peanut butter, 2 tsp flax seeds, 1 tsp Chyawanprash + lil bit honey!”

This bizarre smoothie comes after Vir Das on his show on Netflix called Vir Das for India mentioned about the bad taste of Chyawanprash and how it is a nightmare for most of the Indian kids.

Vir also reacted to the user’s smoothie with a displeased emoji. In another tweet Vir replied to another Twitter user, who said nobody needs a Chyawanprash smoothie, as "Yo...i just do the jokes....i ain't in charge of the aftermath (sic)."

The other users too reacted, raising concerns about how this is the last thing that they need in life.

