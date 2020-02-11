Bizarre or Innovative? Inspired by Vir Das, Woman Cooks up a Storm With Chyawanprash Smoothie

The latest fad to possibly creep out Twitteratti is a Chyawanprash smoothie.

A user on the micro-blogging site shared a picture of the smoothie dedicating it to Indian comedian Vir Das.

In a tweet, she shared the photo of the smoothie in a transparent jar with a red and white checkered lid and a straw.

The photo, which certainly was not very well received by Twitteratis, was captioned as, “Dedicated to @thevirdas the Chyawanprash smoothie. It won’t make you go.”

Dedicated to @thevirdas the Chyawanprash smoothie. It won’t make you go 😣 pic.twitter.com/KD4Ab6lIGn — Tarika Singh (@tarikasingh) February 8, 2020

In another tweet, the user shared the recipe of the drink. “200 ml milk of choice, half an apple, 1 tbs peanut butter, 2 tsp flax seeds, 1 tsp Chyawanprash + lil bit honey!”

200 ml milk of choice, half an apple, 1 tbs peanut butter, 2 tsp flax seeds, 1 tsp Chyawanprash + lil bit honey! — Tarika Singh (@tarikasingh) February 8, 2020

This bizarre smoothie comes after Vir Das on his show on Netflix called Vir Das for India mentioned about the bad taste of Chyawanprash and how it is a nightmare for most of the Indian kids.

Vir also reacted to the user’s smoothie with a displeased emoji. In another tweet Vir replied to another Twitter user, who said nobody needs a Chyawanprash smoothie, as "Yo...i just do the jokes....i ain't in charge of the aftermath (sic)."

Yo...i just do the jokes....i ain't in charge of the aftermath. https://t.co/LUUqtVers9 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 8, 2020

NOBODY NEEDS A CHAWANPRASH SMOOTHIE WHAT HAVE YOU DONE @thevirdas https://t.co/PSiSiwcAsn — Dead Ant (@DeadAntCo) February 8, 2020

The other users too reacted, raising concerns about how this is the last thing that they need in life.

WHY TARIKA — Sulagna Chatterjee 🌈🇮🇳 (@BeingChatterjee) February 8, 2020

Somehow the words seem like an oxymoron!! How can something like a smoothie be made from chawanprash? His description of it (fitting belching sounds) was pretty apt! Nevertheless, how did it taste? — Gopika Kaul (@gopika_kaul) February 8, 2020

