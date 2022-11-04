Bizarre Recipe of Chocolate Oreo Omelette Has Left Internet in Disgust

Omelette is a staple dish made with beaten eggs and is enjoyed by almost every household all across the globe. However, recently a person experimented with this go-to dish’s traditional ingredients by adding oreo to it. A bizarre video of his omelette-making process has gone viral on the internet, leaving all omelette lovers uncomfortable. In a clip that’s doing the rounds on the internet, the person can be seen prepping for his experimental speciality by putting eggs in a glass. However, further, into the video, he adds oreo pieces to it. He also adds chocolate syrup to it.

After whisking all of it together, he puts it in a pan, adds oreo biscuits and lets it cook. In the video, a man can be seen commentating as to how bad the dish looks. Have a look:

The video has gone viral and managed to garner over 3.7K likes. People can be seen expressing their disgust in the comment section.

However, this is not the first time that someone has experimented with an omelette. Earlier, an Indian food vendor experimented with this go-to dish’s traditional ingredients by adding coco-cola and oreo to it. A bizarre video of his omelette-making process went viral on the internet, leaving all omelette lovers uncomfortable. In a clip that’s doing the rounds on the web, the Indian vendor was seen prepping for his experimental speciality by heating the pan with a few drops of oil. The beginning seems normal, however, it turns bizarre when the vendor empties a small bottle of coco-cola into the pan. Well, that wasn’t enough, he then opens a small pack of Oreo biscuits and crushes them all in the pan, thus prepping his strange sauce for the omelette.

After the sauce appears to be cooked, the vendor then empties a glass of beaten eggs into the pan. However, the mixture turns out to be too soggy to be flipped like a normal omelette. But that doesn’t stop the vendor. He continues to prepare the bread for the dish. Cutting almost 4-5 pieces of brown bread, he then adds them into the pan and blends them with it.

The experiment then fails as he is unable to flip the omelette and most of the dish falls down in the process. Well, the second setback was also not enough to stop the vendor. He then goes on to serve the cooked bread by garnering it with onions, cilantro, and crushed oreo biscuits.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here