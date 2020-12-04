News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
    Choose Municipal Ward
    CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
    News18»Buzz
    1-MIN READ

    Bizarre Recipe of Ferrero Rocher Manchurian is Cringe. Netizens Want to 'Un-see' It

    Bizarre snap of Ferrero Rocher Manchurian. (Credit: Twitter)

    Bizarre snap of Ferrero Rocher Manchurian. (Credit: Twitter)

    A bizarre viral post making rounds on Twitter shows a picture of Ferrero Rocher cooked as manchurian and served in the spicy gravy.

    auther-image

    Buzz Staff

    When life gives you Ferrero Rocher, you don't make manchurian out of it, at least! No, we are not kidding and let it not kill your eyes.

    A bizarre viral post making rounds on Twitter shows a picture of Ferrero Rocher cooked as manchurian and served in the spicy gravy. You can easily mistake it for some chilli manchurian balls but thanks to that one chocolate ball, which has been cracked open, and shows you what a 'disgusting' food recipe that could be.

    The image was shared by multiple Twitter handles including, @thatdoggonelady, who said, "Here to annoy you with a photo of the nicest thing I've found online." It was also shared by famous Twitter handle, @gabbarsingh that jovially claimed, "Origin of Corona Virus".

    ALSO READ: After Oreo Bhajiya, Bizarre Recipe of Chocolate Maggi Has Left a Bad Taste Among Desi Twitter

    The post that went viral didn't settle well with netizens, and we don't have to guess why. Twitter users soon took to the post and flooded it with memes and reactions to express their sheer disgust towards such food combinations.

    However, this hasn't been the first food kind to make you want to puke. Earlier, dosa topped with pastato Maggi with Makki ki Roti had left netizens cringing.

    Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 Live Results - Ward-Wise Results | Detailed Results Tally | GHMC Results Live Updates
    • Tags:
    • First Published:
    Next Story

    Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...