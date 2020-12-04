Bizarre Recipe of Ferrero Rocher Manchurian is Cringe. Netizens Want to 'Un-see' It

When life gives you Ferrero Rocher, you don't make manchurian out of it, at least! No, we are not kidding and let it not kill your eyes.

A bizarre viral post making rounds on Twitter shows a picture of Ferrero Rocher cooked as manchurian and served in the spicy gravy. You can easily mistake it for some chilli manchurian balls but thanks to that one chocolate ball, which has been cracked open, and shows you what a 'disgusting' food recipe that could be.

The image was shared by multiple Twitter handles including, @thatdoggonelady, who said, "Here to annoy you with a photo of the nicest thing I've found online." It was also shared by famous Twitter handle, @gabbarsingh that jovially claimed, "Origin of Corona Virus".

Here to annoy you with a photo of the nicest thing I've found online. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/3FMESZVtfN — Joanna #SaveMollem (@thatdoggonelady) December 3, 2020

The post that went viral didn't settle well with netizens, and we don't have to guess why. Twitter users soon took to the post and flooded it with memes and reactions to express their sheer disgust towards such food combinations.

However, this hasn't been the first food kind to make you want to puke. Earlier, dosa topped with pastato Maggi with Makki ki Roti had left netizens cringing.