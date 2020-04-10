'Bizarre' Science: Two Hawks from Completely Different Genus Mate and Create Rare Hybrid

A rare sighting of a common black hawk (Buteogallus anthracinus) in Sonoma County, California, left a lot of researchers curious about its origin. The coastal areas like California are a residence of the red-shouldered hawk (Buteo lineatus). The black hawk lives close to river systems, located in Central and South America.





The incident, that occurred in 2005 at the Laguna de Santa Rosa Wetlands Complex, left a lot of scientists wondering about the existence of the bird. While it was first thought to be a one-time sighting, the bird was later established at the resident of the marshlands.

Given the difference between the nearest river system and the coastal area, researchers were puzzled with the rare sighting. Over time, the lone member gelled up with a different species from a completely different genus in the Sonoma County. Apart from the unusual socializing, the different species have mated to produce a hybrid chick as well.

Recalling the bizarre happening, Jennifer Coulson from Tulan University told Gizmodo, “That doesn’t happen often in hardly anything, especially not in predators”.

The researchers have explained that the two hawk species are three to four times genetically distant compared to any common hybridization pairs. The rare mating has also been compared to the coupling between a house cat mating with a jaguar, or between a gorilla and a human.

“In some cases, the exchanged genes might result in an adaptive advantage for one of the species. So, hybridization can be an important factor in evolution,” Jente Ottenburghs of Wageningen University told Gizomodo.

The complete research has been published in the science journal Bio-One.



