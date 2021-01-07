News18 Logo

Bizarre 'Screaming Pasta' is a Meme Now and Netizens are Channeling the Creative Best

Netizens are posting these two images side by side and captioning it with lyrics of their favourite songs, or other witty dialogues.

Creativity can be found anywhere, even in a pasta. At least that is what is happening on Twitter where netizens have spotted singing and screaming faces in a pasta. Two images of pasta have become subject to memes on Twitter, where one image shows a single pasta while another shows three pieces of the food item that resemble eyes and an open mouth.

Netizens are posting these two images side by side and captioning it with lyrics of their favourite songs, or other witty dialogues,like this tweet that shows how students react in a history class.

Or, this tweet that shows this group of pasta singing Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

The tweet garnered over 14,11,000 likes on the microblogging site. In response to this tweet, a Turkish user replied that the “pasta has started to scream for no reason, what should I do?”

Another song that was used for the caption of the pasta singing choir was this 90’s hit song Barbie Girl by Aqua.

An Indian user had this song from 2010 movie Rockstar for the Pasta meme.

One user found how DilChahta Hai’sKoi KaheKehta Rahe song fits perfectly on the pasta meme.

This Indian netizen went a step ahead and used the pasta face on Shah Rukh Khan from Om Shanti Om where he is seen in an attire of a dacoit. The meme is screaming “Bhaago!”

While another Indian user compared the pasta face with the Hindu chant for Ganesha during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi and wrote this:

A cricket fan also found a perfect use for the pasta meme. The tweet captioned single pasta face with wicketkeeper’s reaction in a Test cricket match and the three pasta faces with how they react when they witness a first, second, and a third slip of the ball.

The pasta meme face also found a coveted spot on the classic The Scream painting. The Scream is the popular composition created by Norwegian Expressionist artist Edvard Munch in 1893.

This word finding puzzle also hinted how pasta memes will be all the craze in the year 2021.

Have you tried the pasta meme yet?


