Bizarre Sight From Cemetery Shows Woman Dressed As Nun Playing With Skeleton

Horror or hoax?: You may find yourself wondering after seeing pictures from a graveyard that went viral online. In a rather eerie incident, a woman dressed as a nun was seen frolicking with a human skeleton. The horrifying scene appears straight out of a horror film. The visuals were shared across several social networking platforms and have caused a huge buzz among netizens.

A passerby was taken aback to spot the ‘nun’ lurking about with the skeleton beside the old Hull graveyard in England. If that was not strange enough, something similar to a dog was also seen next to it on the site. The moment was caught on camera by an eyewitness passing by in a car just outside the cemetery. Additionally, this strange sight unfolded just before noon on a busy road on Spring Bank West, increasing the ghostly effect. The woman wore a cream-colored habit and coif headpiece as she danced with the eerie prop outside one of the city’s historic sites.

As per a report in The Daily Mail, an onlooker said, “It was clearly attracting a lot of attention with people stopping to watch nearby and people in their cars looking.”

Meanwhile, another individual who was also filming the bizarre scene, suggested that the dancing nun might be recorded as part of an art project or a stunt or a prank. Although the nature and background of the story are unknown, the incident sparked interest among locals as well as netizens worldwide.

For the unversed, the famous cemetery has not been used for more than 50 years. The cemetery was formed in 1847 and was used till 1972, after which it was closed. This Hull General Cemetery contains several key monuments and burial sites. In particular, of those victims who succumbed to the cholera outbreak in 1849. Additionally, those who died from the prosperous 19th-century community in Hull are also buried here.

