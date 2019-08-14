Bizarre: US Neighborhood Wakes Up to Find Old-Style TVs Dumped Outside Homes

A neighborhood in Virginia, United States, has been left baffled after at least 60 residents woke up to find old television sets outside their homes on Sunday.

Residents of Hampshire neighborhood in western Henrico County informed the police after finding old-style, CRT TVs on their front porches, Richmond Times Dispatch reported.

Police suspect the involvement of more than one person in the mystery deliveries, which were caught on residents’ doorbell cameras.

“It was a guy dressed in a jumpsuit with a TV for a head. It’s the weirdest thing. He squats down, puts the TV there and walks off. It’s really weird,” local resident, Adrian Garner, told NBC while reviewing the security footage which caught one of the masked suspects in the act.

“My first reaction was, ‘Did we order this?’ Not in an Amazon box, it was just kind of strange," Garner added.

“We have a team of officers out here working together, collecting the TVs. We’re upwards of 60 TVs so far," Lt. Matt Pecka of Henrico Police Division told NBC.

A television-masked prankster, called "TV Man" by one local resident, left more than 50 old TV sets on porches in a Virginia neighborhood. "He wants to be known as the TV Santa Claus, I don't know," another resident said. https://t.co/9U3kh3259p pic.twitter.com/TJaPGua7FH — CNN (@CNN) August 12, 2019

He said the culprits could face charges of littering on private property or illegal dumping.

“They walk up to the house, placed the set neatly on the front step, turn around and walk away,” the Richmond Times Dispatch quoted Pecka as saying.

Some residents, however, are taking the situation lightly.

“To me, it’s kind of funny,” said Michael Kroll, who initially thought the TV set on his lawn was his son “gathering stuff to bring to college.”

“I’m thinking it’s a senior prank, maybe senior year going in high school, or bored college kids before they go back to school trying to create a big buzz before they go back to college and say ‘Hey, look what I did.'”

“It’s an isolated, unusual incident,” Pecka said. “While suspicious, we don’t believe there’s any reason for the community to be alarmed.”

The police and the county’s solid waste division helped residents dispose of the TV sets Sunday, even as a few residents “indicated they would hold onto the TVs for now.”

In a similar incident last year in Virginia, more than 20 TV sets were dropped off at homes in a neighborhood in the Westcott Landing Court area.

But it’s not clear if the two incidents are connected.

