Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Bizarre Video of Building Floating Down River in China has Netizens Scratching Their Heads

In a new bizarre video that has gone viral, a building can be seen floating down Yangtze River in China.

News18.com

Updated:July 31, 2019, 8:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bizarre Video of Building Floating Down River in China has Netizens Scratching Their Heads
In a new bizarre video that has gone viral, a building can be seen floating down Yangtze River in China.
Loading...

Ask, and the internet will oblige. In a new bizarre video that has gone viral, a building can be seen floating down Yangtze River in China.

Yes, a building. No, we aren't out of our minds.

The video was initially posted on Twitter by a user named @Rainmaker1973. It provides a bird's eye view of the building that seems to be floating on the river. How does that even happen? The video was accompanied with a caption that read, “Things that happen in China. A five-story ‘building’ was spotted cruising along the Yangtze River."

Before you dismiss this, let us tell you that this was indeed a building floating down the river, but it's not what you think. Turns out, the building was actually a floating restaurant and its location had to be changed owing to some policy issued. The restaurant was being pulled by towing boats, which isn't visible in the video.

Nevertheless, the video still has netizens bamboozled:

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram