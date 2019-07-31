Bizarre Video of Building Floating Down River in China has Netizens Scratching Their Heads
Ask, and the internet will oblige. In a new bizarre video that has gone viral, a building can be seen floating down Yangtze River in China.
Yes, a building. No, we aren't out of our minds.
The video was initially posted on Twitter by a user named @Rainmaker1973. It provides a bird's eye view of the building that seems to be floating on the river. How does that even happen? The video was accompanied with a caption that read, “Things that happen in China. A five-story ‘building’ was spotted cruising along the Yangtze River."
Things that happen in China. A five-story "building" was spotted cruising along the Yangtze River back in November 2018. The "building" was actually a floating restaurant. Authorities said the restaurant needed to relocate due to policies changes https://t.co/hYsDqkVQLg pic.twitter.com/zmtXyNeWYC— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 29, 2019
Before you dismiss this, let us tell you that this was indeed a building floating down the river, but it's not what you think. Turns out, the building was actually a floating restaurant and its location had to be changed owing to some policy issued. The restaurant was being pulled by towing boats, which isn't visible in the video.
Nevertheless, the video still has netizens bamboozled:
Looks like something out of Monty python 😂— Mooga🐮🐂⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️ImFucked (@MesoCrabby) July 29, 2019
When traffic does not move, we move the buildings to reach you. 🙂— Kaushik Vishwakarma (@k_vishwakarma) July 30, 2019
Futuristic. No worry of raising sea level due to global warming. Builder need to be awarded.— Srihari (@sriharikaranth) July 30, 2019
Now that's freaking 🙄— Diya40 (@Diya401) July 30, 2019
