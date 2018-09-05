English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bizarre Video of Fish Being Dropped into a Lake in Utah Has Social Media Enthralled
It's raining fish!
It's raining fish!
In August, residents of Utah were met with a strange sight - a tornado if flying fish being dropped from an aircraft into a local lake.
Before you jump to any conclusions, let us tell you what the remarkable sight meant: it was aerial restocking of the fish in the lake.
The bizarre sight was explained by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, who put up a video of an aircraft dropping thousands of fish including trouts into a Utah lake. The institute explained in a tweet that the fish were tiny (1-3 cms long), which ensured the survival of 90 percent of the fish upon hitting the water.
High mountain fishes have special fisheries that cater to tourism. The mountains of Utah are popular hiking and camping locations and tourists often enjoy trout fishing in the serene mountain lakes, which requires the lakes to be restocked every year.
The unique way to restock fishes in the high mountain lakes in Utah, some of which are cut off from natural motorways, is used to stock several lakes in Utah, that would otherwise have been fishless.
And even if the lakes are connected, long road travel is often harmful for the fish and leads to a higher mortality rate as many die from stress in transit.
Many on social media were amazed at Utah Wildlife Division's novel way to deposit the fish to the sea:
Y’all. Utah stocks lakes by dropping fish from a plane. FROM A PLANE. https://t.co/KGP6VIQ8Pt— GregLee (@GregLee) August 30, 2018
Dropping fish out a trapdoor in a plane is the best thing I've seen today https://t.co/2sK31HbqyQ— Mason Hall (@space_mace) August 29, 2018
The fish, who were interviewed, found the slow ground journey to Utah stressful.— Tariq Rauf (@tariqrauf) August 29, 2018
So they started dropping them from airplanes instead. https://t.co/3bizlrkuCn
