English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bizarre Video of Man Licking a Stranger's Doorbell for Three Hours is Going Viral
A man in Salinas, California was caught on surveillance camera licking a doorbell and rubbing his face on it for three hours.
Image credits: @livepdnationn / Twitter
Loading...
The police in Salinas, California are on a lookout for a man who was caught on tape licking a stranger's doorbell for three hours. Yep, 2019 has truly arrived.
The culprit, who was identified as 33-year-old Roberto Arroyo, was recorded on the surveillance camera licking and rubbing his face on the doorbell of homeowner Sylvia Dungan at about 5 am on Saturday, reported KION.
Dungan, who was away when the incident took place told KION that her children were at home when Arroyo showed up at her doorstep. The bizarre footage came to the family's attention after they were alerted by their surveillance system about a possible movement at their front door.
“I thought, boy there’s a lot of traffic. I go, 5:00 in the morning? My son doesn’t get home till 6:00 a.m. well then who the heck is that?” Sylvia Dungan said.
But that wasn't it. The man was also caught relieving himself in the front yard, the police said.
Homeowner Dungan later took to Twitter and wrote, "we had just installed our Ring doorbell just less than a month ago. It paid off."
Here's the video you wished didn't exist.
Although shaken up, Dungan had a sense of humour about the incident. “You kind of laugh about it afterwards because technically he didn’t do anything,” she said.
Police say Arroyo could face charges for petty theft and prowling.
The culprit, who was identified as 33-year-old Roberto Arroyo, was recorded on the surveillance camera licking and rubbing his face on the doorbell of homeowner Sylvia Dungan at about 5 am on Saturday, reported KION.
Dungan, who was away when the incident took place told KION that her children were at home when Arroyo showed up at her doorstep. The bizarre footage came to the family's attention after they were alerted by their surveillance system about a possible movement at their front door.
“I thought, boy there’s a lot of traffic. I go, 5:00 in the morning? My son doesn’t get home till 6:00 a.m. well then who the heck is that?” Sylvia Dungan said.
But that wasn't it. The man was also caught relieving himself in the front yard, the police said.
Homeowner Dungan later took to Twitter and wrote, "we had just installed our Ring doorbell just less than a month ago. It paid off."
#doorbelllicker We had just installed our Ring doorbell just less than a month ago. It paid off. Our home is the doorbell that was featured on #LivePD, 1/05/19 episode. So funny. It was great. Should I remove my sign (over perp’s right shoulder)? I’m embarrassed for his family. pic.twitter.com/JKnYFd6i3F— Sylvia Dungan (@jaycat13) January 6, 2019
Here's the video you wished didn't exist.
Ring Doorbell footage of alleged suspect. I literally have no words. #whatisgoingon #doorbelllicker #livepd #livepdnation #livepdwatchparty pic.twitter.com/NnVug7RrUX— Live PD Watch Party (@livepdnationn) January 6, 2019
Although shaken up, Dungan had a sense of humour about the incident. “You kind of laugh about it afterwards because technically he didn’t do anything,” she said.
Police say Arroyo could face charges for petty theft and prowling.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Bowlers Make Merry in Topsy-turvy Opening Day Between South Africa and Pakistan
- Sonam, Sunita & Rhea Kapoor are Elegance Personified in White-Gold Outfits by Rohit Bal
- Roger Federer Names Wimbledon as Potential Future Farewell Venue
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement Is
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results