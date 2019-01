Bizarre Video of Man Licking a Stranger's Doorbell for Three Hours is Going Viral

#doorbelllicker We had just installed our Ring doorbell just less than a month ago. It paid off. Our home is the doorbell that was featured on #LivePD, 1/05/19 episode. So funny. It was great. Should I remove my sign (over perp’s right shoulder)? I’m embarrassed for his family. pic.twitter.com/JKnYFd6i3F — Sylvia Dungan (@jaycat13) January 6, 2019

The police in Salinas, California are on a lookout for a man who was caught on tape licking a stranger's doorbell for three hours. Yep, 2019 has truly arrived.The culprit, who was identified as 33-year-old Roberto Arroyo, was recorded on the surveillance camera licking and rubbing his face on the doorbell of homeowner Sylvia Dungan at about 5 am on Saturday, reported KION Dungan, who was away when the incident took place told KION that her children were at home when Arroyo showed up at her doorstep. The bizarre footage came to the family's attention after they were alerted by their surveillance system about a possible movement at their front door.“I thought, boy there’s a lot of traffic. I go, 5:00 in the morning? My son doesn’t get home till 6:00 a.m. well then who the heck is that?” Sylvia Dungan said But that wasn't it. The man was also caught relieving himself in the front yard, the police said.Homeowner Dungan later took to Twitter and wrote, "we had just installed our Ring doorbell just less than a month ago. It paid off."Here's the video you wished didn't exist.Although shaken up, Dungan had a sense of humour about the incident. “You kind of laugh about it afterwards because technically he didn’t do anything,” she said.Police say Arroyo could face charges for petty theft and prowling.