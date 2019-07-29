Bizarre Video of 'Zombie' Meat Crawling Off Restaurant Plate Goes Viral on Social Media

A bizarre video of a raw piece of meat crawling off a plate at a restaurant has caused quite a stir online. The footage was posted to Facebook by Rie Phillips, from Florida, two weeks ago and has since been viewed more than twenty-two million times.

The video shows a piece of raw meat, twitching on a plate at a restaurant, before suddenly lurching forward off the plate and falling onto the floor as a woman can be heard screaming in the background.

The video, which has been shared on multiple social media platforms, has seen people calling it the "zombie chicken" with some even commenting whether the piece of meat came from a chicken at all or if the video was doctored.

One user commented on the video, "A zombie chicken walking off someone’s plate. If this happened to me I would turn into a vegetarian instantly," while another wrote, "Omg why do gross creepy things keep popping up on my feed now I'm going to have nightmares."

Another user even wrote, "I think a string it on dat no way in hell its still alive."

A number of people took to Twitter to post about the twitching piece of meat, with the hashtag #ZombieChicken trending considerably. Here's what they posted:

i'll decline on my free #zombiechicken nuggets. — Manalia (@Manalia) July 28, 2019

Raw chicken appears to move off restaurant plate and onto floor https://t.co/WL0MLrwyxO via @YouTube #zombiechicken pic.twitter.com/kCHdx1OZAl — Michael Ramirez (@RamirezCoach) July 27, 2019

However, according to a story published in USA Today, Dr Amit Morey, an assistant professor of poultry sciences at Auburn University, told the website that for a chicken to twitch, one has to immediately kill it and debone it and place it on the plate. According to him, chicken, by the time it is served, "must have already gone through rigor mortis, causing its nerve endings to have already calmed down."

Dr Morey opined that the meat in the video was most probably a frog leg. Salt can cause frog muscles to contract and move around; making it look like the meat is still alive.