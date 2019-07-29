Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Bizarre Video of 'Zombie' Meat Crawling Off Restaurant Plate Goes Viral on Social Media

The video shows a piece of raw meat, twitching on a plate at a restaurant, before suddenly lurching forward off the plate and falling onto the floor as a woman can be heard screaming in the background.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 29, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bizarre Video of 'Zombie' Meat Crawling Off Restaurant Plate Goes Viral on Social Media
The video shows a piece of raw meat, twitching on a plate at a restaurant, before suddenly lurching forward off the plate and falling onto the floor as a woman can be heard screaming in the background.
Loading...

A bizarre video of a raw piece of meat crawling off a plate at a restaurant has caused quite a stir online. The footage was posted to Facebook by Rie Phillips, from Florida, two weeks ago and has since been viewed more than twenty-two million times.

The video shows a piece of raw meat, twitching on a plate at a restaurant, before suddenly lurching forward off the plate and falling onto the floor as a woman can be heard screaming in the background.

The video, which has been shared on multiple social media platforms, has seen people calling it the "zombie chicken" with some even commenting whether the piece of meat came from a chicken at all or if the video was doctored.

One user commented on the video, "A zombie chicken walking off someone’s plate. If this happened to me I would turn into a vegetarian instantly," while another wrote, "Omg why do gross creepy things keep popping up on my feed now I'm going to have nightmares."

Another user even wrote, "I think a string it on dat no way in hell its still alive."

A number of people took to Twitter to post about the twitching piece of meat, with the hashtag #ZombieChicken trending considerably. Here's what they posted:

However, according to a story published in USA Today, Dr Amit Morey, an assistant professor of poultry sciences at Auburn University, told the website that for a chicken to twitch, one has to immediately kill it and debone it and place it on the plate. According to him, chicken, by the time it is served, "must have already gone through rigor mortis, causing its nerve endings to have already calmed down."

Dr Morey opined that the meat in the video was most probably a frog leg. Salt can cause frog muscles to contract and move around; making it look like the meat is still alive.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram