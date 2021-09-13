Wedding Card Says Guests Would Be Served Food According to Cash Value of Their Gifts

A wedding menu, posted on Reddit, an American social news aggregation, web content rating, and discussion website, has left people in splits. The menu explicitly stated that the guests would be served dinner according to the value of the gifts they brought to the wedding. Although the genuineness of the note could not be ascertained by any website so far, it is still a fun and bizarre thing to read. All the items are divided according to the cash value of the gifts offered to the wedding couple. The source of the image is not known.

As seen in the picture, the gifts are divided into four different categories, with a request to the invitees to circle out their choices. Below are the categories and the items featured in them:

The first category is called ‘Loving Gift’. This category is for people bringing gifts that value up to $250 or around 18,000 rupees. For guests belonging to this category, the food comprises roasted chicken or swordfish.

The second category is Silver Gift, which is for gifts ranging from $251 to $500 (around 36,000 rupees). Apart from the above options, guests are served poached salmon and sliced steak.

The third category, the one called the ‘Golden Gift’ rewards guests who show up with gifts worth around $1000 or 73,000 Indian rupees. Lobster tails and filet mignons are included in this category.

The fourth and last category is Platinum Gifts that include presents ranging from $1000 to $2500. This one offers champagne and another variant of lobster, apart from everything that is listed above this category.

The image was titled, “Better cash gift=better dinner?" and it has received mixed reactions so far. While some expressed reservations about the genuineness of the note, saying that “This can’t be real, no one is that awful, right?”

Others cracked jokes on it, saying, “For $2500, I can fly to Ireland, stay a week, and buy a Waterford flute.”

