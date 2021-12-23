Bizzare: In UK, People Talk to Trees, Pets for Hours, Say Conversation is 2-sided

Techniques related to growing plants and taking care of them are much loved, particularly by people who love nurturing and taking care of plants with their own hands.

However, in Britain, people love their plants so much that they play songs and speak with them for hours. Are you surprised to hear that? Well so are we!

It has been revealed in a survey that there are millions of people in Britain who spend hours talking to their plants, who cannot answer their words. For instance, these people talk to trees and plants and also keep chit-chatting with their pets. The interesting thing is that they do not consider the interaction one-sided at all.

This survey was done on 2000 adult people. Half of these people admitted that they talk to such things that cannot move or speak. At the same time, 6 of the 10 people informed that they talk to their pets and they feel this conversation is two-sided. Also, about 44 percent of people who talk to their plants and 4 in 10 believe that plants also ask them for water when they need it.

Many people also believed that they took their anger out on inanimate things when they were not doing their job properly. At least 24 percent of the people shout at their alarm clock, while 5 percent of individuals ask their car to run on less fuel and 10 percent of them thank ATMs for giving cash.

Most people in Britain believe that listening to music makes their plants grow well. A few days ago, a job advertisement also made headlines, where the owner of the house was looking for a plant singer in his absence.

In this 9-day job, the employee had to sing songs to the plants for an hour and water them. For this part-time job, the employer had also offered a good salary of Rs 55,000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.