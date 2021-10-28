BJ Novak from 'The Office' Found His Face on Products He Didn't Know Existed

American actor BJ Novak, popular for his role in the hit sitcom The Office, has found unusual brand appeal in foreign countries. The actor has been featured on a cologne brand in Sweden, electric razors in China, and face paints in Uruguay, unbeknownst to him. Apparently, these respective companies found Novak’s stock photo years ago, and deemed his face fit for putting on their brand packaging. The 42-year-old actor recently posted these brand pictures, and took them in good humour.

“Years ago, someone put an image of me on a public domain site, and now apparently I am products all around the world, but I am too amused to do anything about it,” Novak said on his Instagram Stories where he also shared the brand pictures. He has saved the images in a collection he called ‘modelling’.

Though Novak has appeared in films like Inglorious Basterds and The Founder, he is prominent for playing Ryan Howard in the NBC TV series The Office, based on the British series of the same name. Novak was also one of the writers, executive producers and directors of the show which ran for nine successful seasons.

But the 42-year-old actor is not the only one to have his pictures being misused. Canadian actor Simu Liu, who recently portrayed the lead character in the Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, had joked in the past about his stock photos.

“Legitimately wondering, if I am the greatest stock photo model of all time. Totally unrelated note, please stop buying these photos,” the actor said on Twitter in February 2020. Liu also revealed that he had modelled for stock images in 2014 for just $120.

Meanwhile, Novak is currently busy with the anthology series The Premise which premiered on FX on Hulu in September 2021. He is the creator of the show and has also directed a few episodes.

