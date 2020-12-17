Bjork or Zombie Hunters? Netizens try to Guess Who Lives in 'World's Loneliest House' in Iceland

Films, art and literature across the world often romanticize seclusion and the joy of running away from the hustle and bustle of cities to live instead of where no one else is around.

But when pictures of a lonely house in the middle of nowhere surfaced on the internet, the result was not as romantic.

Creepy images of a terribly lonely house - the only one - on a perfectly lush but empty little island has been making people nervous on social media. Dubbed the 'world’s loneliest house', the white cottage is the standalone property on the island of Elliray in Iceland.

Reportedly built by the Ellirey Hunting Association, the lush green island of Ellirey is located in the south of Iceland. As per a report in The Sun, the house was built by the association to make trips easier for hunters. The Ellirey island has a huge population of puffins. Although they fall in the category of endangered species, it is not illegal to hunt them in Iceland.

Images of the desolate, white house have been shared on several social media platforms including Reddit and Twitter with many wondering who lived there. It turned out, however, that no one individual or family lived there for long.

The Loneliest House in the World 🏠 ! How far away from civilization would you like to live? By : h0rdur pic.twitter.com/0Jums4cFeN — My Beautiful Destination (@MyBeauDes) December 9, 2020

As it turned out, no one lived in the house. Or indeed, the island. The remote island had once been populated with five families about 300 years ago. But according to reports, the last of the island's permanent residents trickled out by the 1930s, leaving the island deserted.

As the images of the lonely house went viral across platforms, speculation ran wild. While some suggested that the island had been given to Icelandic singer 'Bjork', others speculated that the mysterious house was owned by a reclusive millionaire. Apparent horror movie buffs went as far out as to suggest that the house was actually designed to escape a zombie apocalypse.

The truth, however, was duller than fiction in this case as all speculation surrounding the house turned out to be just that - speculation.

So who really owns the house? Not Bjork or millionaire zombie hunters, the picturesque house in Ellirey island is actually owned by a local association of hunters who frequently visit the house and use it as a safe house for their belongings. No one lives there permanently. The house has a sauna which is operated with the help of a rainwater harvesting system. It does not have facilities for running water or electricity.

While the truth behind the house was rather disappointing for netizens, many had alternate suggestions for the house.

https://www.thevintagenews.com/2017/09/16/bjork-alert-the-loneliest-house-in-iceland-and-all-the-wild-stories-attached-to-it/#:~:text=But%20this%20didn't%20happen,of%20making%20Elli%C3%B0aey%20her%20retreat

Amid speculation, many suggested that the house was perfect for a relaxing getaway for those who crave solitude.

If you want to get away from everything this is your place. — Kevin (@Kevin53_) December 9, 2020

Another person jokingly said residents of the house could listen to music as loud as they wanted since there was no one around to complain about it.

Go ahead, turn the stereo up as loud as you like... — xoghead (@xoghead) December 9, 2020

Some, such as Twitter user Marquita Herald came to the defence of the poor house and said that the house "looks good" and that one can never be lonely anywhere if they were with someone they liked.

Looks good to me - you can't be lonely if you like the person you're alone with. — Marquita Herald (@marquitaherald) December 9, 2020

As it turned out, news of Bjork owning the house was not entirely baseless. A little digging on the internet revealed that the beloved Icelandic singer had once expressed a desire to enter a public auction for the island but changed her mind later.